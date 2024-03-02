Sunak warns of 'threats' to British democracy and attacks pro-Palestinian MP George Galloway





In a rare speech outside 10 Downing Street on Friday evening, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a stark warning about the challenges facing British democracy. In his speech, he said British democracy was facing “intimidation, threats and planned acts of violence”. It comes a day after Sunak met police chiefs to deliberate on ways to protect “people, processes and institutions” in Britain's democracy. “In recent weeks and months we have seen a shocking increase in extremist disruption and crime,” Sunak said in his speech, adding: “We are a country where we love our neighbors and we build Britain together But I fear that our great achievement in building the world's most successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy is being deliberately undermined.” Targeting newly elected pro-Palestinian MP George Galloway, Sunak accused him of trivializing the seriousness of Hamas' attacks on Israel on October 7. The British Prime Minister has described the militant group's tragic attack on Israel as a “horror”. Notably, Galloway's victory in the Rochdale by-election after a controversial campaign fueled ongoing political unrest a day ago. Ceasefire vote and protests in Gaza Sunak's speech follows recent chaotic scenes in the British Parliament, including a tumultuous House of Commons vote on a ceasefire in Gaza. The Speaker's decision to prioritize the security of MPs has disrupted parliamentary conventions, reflecting growing concern over security amid noisy protests and even death threats against lawmakers. Don't let extremists hijack your protests, Sunak told people, adding: “You have the opportunity, in the coming weeks, to show that you can demonstrate decently, peacefully and with empathy towards your fellow citizens. The looming election has added urgency to Sunak's message, as he battles dwindling support for the ruling Conservatives. As the Conservatives face possible internal dissidence, the voices calling for the return of Boris Johnson are also growing louder. Watch | President Biden calls Gaza 'Ukraine' in airdrop announcement, White House later clarifies Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's suggestion that Rishi Sunak should reconcile with his rival has highlighted growing divisions within the party. Rishi Sunak should swallow some pride, Kwarteng said earlier. Despite the challenges and calls for change, the prospect of Johnson's return remains controversial, particularly in light of past controversies and divisions within the party. (With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/sunak-warns-of-threats-to-british-democracy-takes-swipe-at-pro-palestinian-mp-george-galloway-695819 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos