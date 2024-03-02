Sierra Leonean leader's visit to China highlights Xi Jinping's challenge to the West

China's continued efforts to challenge Western dominance in global governance were highlighted this week with Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio's visit to Beijing.

And according to observers, by obtaining the support of developing countries like Sierra Leone, China is positioning itself as a voice for Global South – offer an alternative to the largely Western leadership of international affairs.

In a meeting with Bio at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the two countries should strengthen cooperation at the level of The United Nations Security Council so that they can “jointly safeguard the interests of Africa and developing countries.

Sierra Leone is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, representing the interests of African countries, while China is a permanent member of the council with the power of veto. Africa has long argued that the current system of global governance disproportionately favors West.

“China has always regarded developing solidarity and cooperation with African countries as an important cornerstone of its foreign policy,” Xi said in a statement released after the talks.

Gyude Moore, senior policy fellow at the Washington-based Center for Global Development and former minister of Liberia, said: Africa The influence was clearly more political than economic – voting with China at the UN and other international forums.

“President Xi gave a speech in which he expressed China's intention to be the voice of developing countries. It is therefore important to have the support of these countries to give legitimacy to this voice “Moore said of China's increased efforts to court countries around the world. South, which are developing countries located mainly in Africa, South America and Southeast Asia.

Xi and Bio agreed that reform of the UN Security Council should help developing countries, including those in Africa, “play a greater role, expand their representation and voice in the Security Council and to correct the historical injustice suffered by Africa.

THE African Union has been pushing for reform of the international system for decades, in line with the 2005 Ezulwini Consensus and the 2005 Sirte Declaration, which call, among other things, for two permanent seats on the Security Council for Africa and an increase in the number of non-permanent seats to five, whose membership will be decided by the continent.

According to David Shinn, a professor at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University, Bio is the first African head of state to visit China this year, “likely marking a resumption of the increase in mass visits by African leaders in China in the post-Covid era. time”.

China is also Sierra Leone's main trading partner.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio have pledged to work together to promote African interests at the UN Security Council. Photo: Xinhua

Shinn said Bio supports China's “core” interests and that during the visit, the leaders agreed to deepen their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

“This visit highlights Xi Jinping's goal of becoming the leader of the global South. On the other hand, China has made only modest new financial commitments to Sierra Leone,” Shinn said.

During the talks, Xi promised that Beijing would continue to finance the construction of Sierra Leone's infrastructure and allow more products from the West African country to enter the Chinese market.

He said China “will provide assistance and support within its capabilities” to develop Sierra Leone's agriculture, infrastructure construction and human resources.

Beijing will further encourage Chinese companies to invest in the country and set up businesses there. Xi also said China would “deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in miningfishing, vocational and technical education and the construction of related infrastructure”.

Sierra Leone will also be invited to participate in the China International Import Expo and will “actively support more Sierra Leonean products to enter the Chinese market”, Xi said.

At the same time, Bio agreed to improve the business environment and provide good conditions for Chinese companies to operate in his country.

Bio, whose five-day state visit ends on Saturday, described China as “a friend that Sierra Leone trusts and relies on”.

He also said he appreciates China's strong support for his country's economic and social development.

Bio added that Sierra Leone is ready to learn lessons from China's experience, strengthen cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and expand infrastructure construction, trade and 'education.

“We look forward to leveraging strategic opportunities for the benefit of our two countries,” he said, adding that relations with China were flourishing, encompassing various areas, including tradeinfrastructure development, education, mining and health.

During his trip, Bio also met with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and Premier Li Qiang. He also delivered a speech at the Sierra Leone Investment Forum in Beijing, inviting Chinese investors to come to the West African country as it exploited its abundant natural resources.

Moore, of the Center for Global Development, said China's economic slowdown poses serious risks for African economies.

“China is Sierra Leone’s largest trading partner, so securing Chinese investment and retaining China as a market is important for the Sierra Leonean economy,” Moore said. “The reverse is not true: Africa as a whole represents a single-digit percentage of total Chinese trade.”

Bio also met with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, during his visit to Beijing. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese business interests in Sierra Leone include mining, ports and fishing.

Chinese company Leone Rock Metal Group, for example, broke ground last year on a 12 million ton project. iron ore processing plant through its local subsidiary Kingho Mining Company.

It is investing $230 million to build a mineral beneficiation plant for the second phase of its expansion strategy at the Tonkolili mine, which contains around 13.7 billion tonnes of iron ore.

Leone Rock Metal Group is also upgrading rail and port infrastructure in the coastal town of Pepel, where bulk goods are transported. iron-ore has been shipped since, at a cost of 153 million US dollars. According to the Chinese company, the works will improve the transport capacity of the railway line and the operational capacity of the port to enable it to reach an annual handling capacity of 20 million tonnes.

The company has since signed a lease agreement with the Sierra Leonean government to operate the rail and port facilities.

China is also funding the construction of a $55 million industrial fishing port in Sierra Leone. But environmental advocates and landowners have criticized the project as “a catastrophic human and ecological disaster” that destroy a virgin rainforestplunder fish stocks and pollute fish breeding grounds and marine ecosystems.

John Calabrese, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said Sierra Leone was rich in minerals but had a very poor and fragile economy.

“I know that China has invested in the extractive and agricultural sectors, and that Chinese companies have built roads and other infrastructure,” Calabrese said.

There is also a large Chinese community in Freetown, Sierra Leone's capital, he said.

“President Bio is probably in Beijing to seek new investments and loan cancellation or at least debt rescheduling,” Calabrese said. At the same time, he said Xi would make new pledges for Sierra Leone “to generate goodwill and strengthen his political influence.”

After their talks, Xi and Bio witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents regarding the Belt and Road Initiative, agriculture, economic development and the implementation of global development initiatives.

