INDIA bloc, Congress remain silent on Sandeshkhali violence, says Modi





Kolkata Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that INDIA bloc and Congress voters have not criticized the Sandeshkhali violence in which a controversial Trinamool Congress leader is the main accused. Modi, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state of creating hurdles in the implementation of centrally funded social programs targeting the poor, women, young people and farmers. Condemnation of PM

At a public rally in Bengals Hooghly district, the Prime Minister addressed the crowd a day after the arrest of fugitive Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh on charges of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. The Prime Minister said, “The entire nation is watching the condition of Bengals today. The entire nation is angry and hurting after seeing what TMC did with Sandeshkhali sisters. Modi alleged that the chief minister and the state government exerted all their strength to save Shajahan after the women of Sandeshkhali (in North 24 Parganas district) raised their voices and sought Banerjee's support. BJP leaders fought to save the honor of women. Finally, the Bengal Police had to arrest the accused yesterday, in the face of enormous pressure from the people and the BJP, he said. Following Shajahan's arrest by West Bengal police in connection with an alleged assault on ED officers during a raid earlier this year, the ruling Trinamool Congress suspended its party strongman for a period of six years. A local court remanded him in custody for 10 days. The Prime Minister questioned the silence of INDIA bloc alliance members, including the Congress, on the Sandeshkhali issue. I am truly ashamed to see the silence of the INDI blocs on the Sandeshkhali atrocities. The great leaders of the INDIA bloc resemble Mahatma Gandhis adolescent Bandar (three monkeys). They sit together and hold meetings in Patna, Bangalore and Mumbai. However, they do not wish to comment on this issue. Have the Left and the Congress sought answers from the TMC and the chief minister? They didn't, he said. Modi alleged that the state government was creating hurdles in the implementation of centrally funded welfare schemes. Projects worth millions of dollars are on hold due to non-cooperation from the state government. The TMC government is also not allowing construction of housing for poor people under the central government-sponsored scheme. The Center is releasing funds, but the state government is not utilizing them properly. This creates obstacles, he added. Before the public gathering, the Prime Minister inaugurated various projects related to rail, port and oil, among others, worth over 7,000 crore in the state. SHARE Copy link

Published on March 1, 2024

