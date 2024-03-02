Delving into Donald Trump's alarmist remarks about foreigners and languages





It has been understood for some time that there is no limit to the alarmist measures Donald Trump will deploy when it comes to the US-Mexico border. His 2015 speech announcing his presidential candidacy was published with allegations about criminals and rapists entering the United States; From there, it became even more demagogic.

Even with that baseline, one of Trump's recent warnings was notable.

Everyone I talk to says how horrible it is, he said Thursday at an event at the border. Person [can] explain to me how by allowing millions of people from unknown places, from unknown countries, who don't speak languages, we have languages ​​coming to our country, we don't even have anyone who speaks these languages. These are real foreign languages. Nobody speaks them.

Before we get to the heart of the matter, let's stipulate that this statement falls into the gray area where much of Trump's rhetoric falls. He and his supporters deride this sort of thing as simply hyperbole. Trumps are Trump! He pushes the limits! Etc., etc! But some people will not understand the intended exaggeration. Some will hear: The strangers who come are truly strangers.

Trump, as always, hopes to please both of these groups.

It should also be clarified that this makes no sense from a logical point of view: it cannot be both that someone speaks a language and that no one speaks that language. And make it clear that applying the distressing effects of reality to Trump's bouncy rhetoric is also part of his point, making the media look like joyless morons who overanalyze things. Again: stipulated.

But, as is often the case, there is an interesting lesson to be learned from Trump's lackadaisical regard for the world. In this case: what particularly unusual languages ​​might arrive in the United States through new immigrants?

The CIA, for all its controversial and dubious elements, maintains various databases of information about foreign countries. One of them is an overview of languages ​​spoken in more than 220 locations around the world.

We learn that in Canada, for example, most people speak English, one of the country's two official languages. About 3 in 10 people speak French, the other official language, meaning at least 16 percent of the country's population speaks both. But there are also other common languages: Chinese (4%), Spanish (3%), Punjabi (3%), Arabic (2%), Tagalog (2%) and Italian (2%).

Canada has a higher percentage of English speakers than the United States of people who only speak that language, according to the CIA. The CIA has failed to identify the least commonly spoken languages ​​in the United States, saying only that about 7 percent of the population speaks something other than English or Spanish. This is probably because the CIA is prohibited from spying on Americans. (That's a joke, not one that's actually about trying to make a Trump-style political statement.)

This distribution of languages ​​by country makes it possible to identify many obscure languages. I didn't know that about 2 percent of people in Tokelau spoke Kiribati or that 1.4 percent of people in Timor-Leste spoke Naueti. Maybe you did.

It is certainly possible that speakers of one of these less common languages ​​came to the border with Mexico seeking entry into the United States. Mexico's language mix is ​​identified by the CIA as including various Mayan, Nahuatl, and other regional languages. But it is also true that fewer people speak less frequently spoken languages. Therefore, these individuals are less likely to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.

If they did, however, there seems to be a good chance that someone in the federal government (let alone the general population) would be able to understand what they are saying.

The State Department has a division of translators who, assisted by a corps of approved contractors, offer their services in some 140 language combinations. You can email them for translation help! Perhaps the Border Patrol already knows about this service.

The CIA, on the other hand, has an incentive program to encourage people who speak certain languages ​​to work with them. If you speak Balochi (spoken in Oman) or Ewe (Togo and Ghana) or Lingala (Democratic Republic of Congo and Republic of Congo), ping your local CIA recruiter. There's money in it for you.

Speaking of the Congo, Trump has recently suggested several times that Congolese migrants have been encountered at the border.

They interviewed some people last night, he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview last month. Where are you from? Congo. Where do you live? Prison.

He had told the same anecdote a few days before in Michigan, so the last night part is obviously false. There also appears to have been no such interview aired on cable news channels in recent weeks, just Trump telling this story, a story that dovetails very well with Trump's past rhetoric on crime and people coming from Africa to the United States.

But maybe it's true. Maybe Congolese immigrants arrived at the border and maybe they only spoke Lingala.

If so, good news: someone was able to translate his confession regarding his point of origin. Perhaps, given that he is the only person who seems to know their story, this language expert is none other than Trump himself.

And there we are, once again taking the rhetoric of presidential candidates seriously.

