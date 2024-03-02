Anderson and Braverman shout the loudest, but one man has led the toxification of the Tories: Michael Gove | Andy Beckett

OhIn the increasingly common path from the center right to the far right, conservative parties can follow two contrasting paths. The first is to welcome demagogues such as Lee Anderson and Suella Braverman, and borrow or indulge their extreme ideas, or only half-condemn them, thus making them more publicized in the hope that this cynical process will attract a wider range of reactionary voters. In countries widely seen as nostalgic and disillusioned, such as contemporary Britain, it is assumed that there are many such voters, even though the Tories' terrible poll numbers suggest otherwise.

For a week now, conservative contortions and divisions around Anderson's toxic conspiracy theories have demonstrated the political risks of the demagogue approach. There is, however, another way for right-wing parties to radicalize, more subtle, less controversial and often more effective. This involves more traditional and less abrasive conservative politicians, generally seen and presented by the media as reasonable, who explore and promote far-right ideas and turn them into policies, while insisting that nothing is happening harsh or reckless.

Theresa May's weaponization of English nationalism, Boris Johnson's constant launching of culture wars and David Cameron's drastic shrinking of the state, which have continued under Rishi Sunak and will likely be pushed even further in this week's Budget next, are all examples of conservative prime ministers normalizing positions that were once largely confined. to the right fringes. The party has always had an aggressive side to defending the privileges that demand it, but since 2010 it has abandoned its more inclusive and conciliatory traditions with a speed and thoroughness quite surprising to anyone who previously believed in the essential moderation of conservatism.

The politician who undoubtedly embodies this transformation more than all others is a Conservative minister with a rare reputation for competence and courtesy: Michael Gove.

Uniquely, with the exception of two interruptions of less than a year, he has been a member of the cabinet continuously since 2010. Education, Brexit, upgrading, housing, agriculture, environment, prisons, PPE contracts, party discipline , relations between central and decentralized power. governments, Whitehall coordination: Gove was involved in all of this at a high level.

At times his influence has been decisive, as anyone dealing with one of England's public schools increasingly regulated and reformed by Gove knows. And at times his activities have been secret and questionable. This week he was investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, shortly after this newspaper revealed he had failed to record the VIP hospitality he received at a football match with a Conservative donor, David Meller, whom Gove had helped secure a year earlier. PPE contracts worth 164 million.

In addition to this omnipresence in the development and implementation of policies, often aided by the poor quality of other Conservative ministers, Gove has also helped give governments since 2010 a particular tone: totally tribal and self-confident, contemptuous of enemies, and almost always avoiding compromise in favor of doubling down. The fact that Gove attacked his targets, such as the mass of leftists supposedly in control of education, and the Brexit-doubting pundits in a calm and painstakingly courteous voice, effectively masked the extremity of his positions.

Yet in his writings, it is difficult not to notice the resemblance of some of his concerns to those of the far right. Like Johnson, Gove was a right-wing alarmist journalist before becoming a politician and has sometimes combined the two careers since. The West faces a challenge as profound, in its own way, as the threat posed by fascism and communism, he writes in Celsius 7/7, a book he published the year after becoming an MP. The Islamist advance across the world is co-opting governments and overthrowing states that appear ready to be crushed. Except for the slightly fanciful language, that could be Lee Anderson speaking.

As minister, Gove has often acted aggressively against what he sees as Muslim threats to fundamental British values. His far-right instincts also manifested in his alliances. He employed Dominic Cummings as a special adviser from 2007 to 2014. Gove was the first Briton to interview President Donald Trump and later posed for a smiling, thumbs-up photo with him. Last year, Gove spoke at the ultra-reactionary Congress National Conference on Conservatism in London. He has a close, if volatile, political relationship with Kemi Badenoch, the divisive business secretary, who is widely seen as the next Tory leader.

He has at times threatened to transform himself into a different type of politician. As minister, he lifted a conservative limit on the number of books inmates can have in prison, promised to ban certain pesticides, encouraged more environmentally friendly agriculture, and promised to ban evictions without fail. Yet such initiatives, while seen by some as evidence of his open-mindedness or even liberal side, have often been more rhetorical than real. Last year, the supposedly Green Gove attempted to ease restrictions on river pollution. This week it was reported that his already delayed anti-eviction legislation could be watered down under pressure from Tory MPs who own landlords.

In reality, Gove's achievements, like those of the governments he served, have declined since the mid-2010s. For all his energy as a minister, schemer, networker and political thinker, he is limited by the shrinking credibility and popularity of his party and by the limits of far-right conservatism itself: a creed with diverse supporters but an electoral dependence on angry old supporters. white men and social and economic ideas that have changed little since the 1980s, when he joined the party. Although he likes to cite unexpected, non-conservative figures such as Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci and President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Gove remains strongly loyal to hierarchy, tradition, and the free market.

If the Conservatives go into opposition, he will likely still be around publicly, giving smooth, optimistic interviews about the future of conservatism to every journalist he knows, while behind the scenes he vacillates between the party machine and right-wing think tanks. But for many who have to live in the country built by austerity and Brexit, his brand of Toryism will likely be remembered for two things: bigotry and misplaced confidence. To borrow a quote from his hero, Winston Churchill: never in British politics has so much damage been done to so many people by so few.