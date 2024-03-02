In Bengal, PM Modi accuses TMC of protecting Sandeshkhali, accused Sheikh Shahjahan





PTC Web Desktop: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the Sandeshkhali controversy, accusing the party of shielding its leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who faces charges of sexual assault and land grabbing . Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Arambagh, PM Modi questioned whether Mamata Banerjee had prioritized certain votes over the plight of women in Sandeshkhali. He slammed the Indian alliance for its silence on the issue and challenged it to question the Bengal government. Referring to the TMC's slogan 'Maa, Maati, Manush', Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness and anger over the treatment of women in Sandeshkhali. He highlighted the efforts of BJP leaders to put pressure on the Bengal Police to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan, emphasizing the need to address any injustice with votes. Prime Minister Modi also criticized the INDIA alliance, accusing it of turning a blind eye, ears and mouth like Gandhiji's three monkeys. He wondered why the Left or Congress leaders were not seeking answers from the Chief Minister or the Bengal government. The Prime Minister condemned the Congress and the INDIA bloc, alleging their support for corruption and dynastic politics. Shahjahan, a local Trinamool leader, was arrested amid accusations of sexual assault and land grabbing. He was evading arrest for almost two months and the Trinamool Congress suspended him for six years after his arrest. The controversy gained attention after the Calcutta High Court criticized the Bengal Police for not apprehending Shahjahan earlier. Read also | BJP finalizes seat allocation ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Key decisions and details Read also |Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check phases, constituencies and complete information on Punjab polls Read also |Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Everything you need to know about UP, a political powerhouse

Read also |Miss India Tripura Rinky Chakma's death highlights concerns over rising breast cancer among young people

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ptcnews.tv/nation/in-bengal-pm-modi-accuses-tmc-of-protecting-sandeshkhali-accused-sheikh-shahjahan-4170115 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos