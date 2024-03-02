Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE: PM demands 400 per', repeats Nitish, NDA ally





PM Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: On Saturday, around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Krishnanagar in Nadia district of West Bengal where he will participate in the inauguration, consecration and laying of the groundbreaking for several of the development projects amounting to approximately 15,000 billion. During his visit to Krishnanagar, the Prime Minister will focus on various sectors such as power, railway and road infrastructure. To strengthen the power sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Phase II of Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station, which comprises two units of 660 MW each, located at Raghunathpur in Purulia district. In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) system for Units 7 and 8 of the Mejia Thermal Power Plant. This initiative aims to improve environmental standards and reduce pollution. Besides, a major road project will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, involving construction of four lanes for the Farakka-Raiganj section of NH-12 spanning 100 km. With an investment of approximately 1986 crore, this project is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity and promote socio-economic development in North Bengal and the North East region. In the area of ​​railway infrastructure, the Prime Minister will dedicate four railway projects in West Bengal, collectively valued at over 940 million. These projects include doubling of the Damodar-Mohishila railway line, introduction of a third line between Rampurhat and Murarai, doubling of the Bazarsau-Azimganj railway line and creation of a new line connecting Azimganj to Murshidabad. These initiatives aim to improve rail connectivity, increase transport efficiency and contribute to regional development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-in-bengal-live-updates-pm-to-inaugurate-development-projects-in-krishnanagar-101709344543370.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos