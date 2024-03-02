President Jokowi Inaugurates Telkom Smart Office at IKN

BATAMTODAY.COM, Jakarta – With the aim of supporting the accelerated development of the Indonesian Capital (IKN), PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom) is ready to construct the Telkom Smart Office Building, which was marked by the symbolic laying of the foundation stone or groundbreaking by President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, in Ibu Nusantara City (IKN), North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, Friday (1/3/2024).

This is in line with Telkom's commitment to accelerate digitalization across Indonesia through digital connectivity, platforms and services, particularly by making IKN a smart city.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir Joko Widodo, in his speech appreciated and inaugurated the start of the construction of the Telkom Smart Office IKN.

“This will strengthen digital connectivity, strengthen digital platforms and strengthen digital services for the archipelago, which we aspire to become a world-class ICT city. And I am sure that if Telkom enters there, it will be easy to get there , to become a smart city and work on e “Government will be much easier. I believe, Telkom thinks,” Joko Widodo said.

Minister of State Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia Erick Thohir said that IKN is a monument to the achievement of an advanced and modern Indonesia. Where state enterprises as agents of development must participate in making this happen, especially in basic infrastructure such as telecommunications, banking, transportation, etc.

“Telkom, as a state-owned telecommunications company, has the task of providing reliable, connected connectivity and digital services throughout Indonesia and making IKN the telecommunications hub of the archipelago as soon as possible” , did he declare.

Telkom Senior Director Ririek Adriansyah said digitalization is not only a necessity, but is the main catalyst for the progress of the national economy. The inauguration of the Telkom Smart Office IKN is a form of support from Telkom to the development of the digital ecosystem in the IKN area.

TelkomGroup is strongly committed to supporting the development of IKN with comprehensive digital infrastructure, including digital connectivity, digital platform and digital services.

Regarding digital connectivity, Telkom provides reliable connectivity infrastructure with a fiber optic backbone and an extensive access network, based on fixed broadband, Telkomsel 4G and 5G cellular, satellite and WiFi. Telkom also provides a digital platform that can facilitate digitalization in IKN through the provision of data centers, cloud computing, cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Telkom supports smart city services and applications, e-government and digital public services. In addition, various digital services are ready to meet the needs of citizens and the IKN government.

Ririek added: “Telkom believes that the development of IKN is not just about moving the center of government administration, but rather about making IKN a model for city development and accelerating the pace of transformation national economy. For this reason, Telkom supports the development of world-class ICT at IKN and is ready to collaborate with various parties.

Telkom Smart Office IKN was built on an area of ​​5,368 square meters with two construction stages, namely Shelter TSO and TSO Ultimate.

In Phase 1, the construction of the TSO Shelter is the construction of a hub that connects all telecommunications services to IKN with an operational target in July 2024. This hub will meet various telecommunications service needs in IKN, including one is to support implementation. of the RI 79th anniversary commemoration ceremony later.

Then in Phase 2, the construction of TSO Ultimate is the next stage of constructing a building with more comprehensive facilities which will be used as TelkomGroup office and activity center which will be the key digital connector in the area IKN KIPP 1A.

“Today’s inauguration of TSO IKN is an important moment in TelkomGroup’s journey. The construction of TSO IKN is proof of our dedication to the community, government, nation and state. Hopefully, with the collaboration of all parties, we hope that Telkom's support can help accelerate the digitalization of IKN in various aspects,” Ririek concluded.

Publisher: Gokli







–>

