At the 23rd PGRI Congress, President Jokowi Asked Teachers to Prepare the Young Generation to Welcome the Demographic Bonus





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the XXIII PGRI Congress held at the Sahid Jaya Hotel, Jakarta, Saturday (2/3/2024). On this occasion, the President reminded teachers to prepare the young Indonesian generation to welcome the demographic bonus in 2030. I never tire of reminding that Indonesia has the possibility of becoming a developed country in terms of demographic bonus. “Be careful not to get trapped by the middle income rate,” Jokowi said. General Chairman of the Executive Council of the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI), Unifah Rosyidi (right), welcomed the arrival of President Joko Widodo at the XXIII PGRI Congress in Jakarta, Saturday, March 2, 2024. – (Special/ -) The Head of State encouraged teachers to contribute to improving the abilities of students at school. In the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, Latin American countries had the opportunity to become developed countries. But they don't use it well. Let's not let ourselves be like that. “That is why we must take advantage of the demographic bonus by improving the quality and productivity of our younger generation,” Jokowi said. President Jokowi also spoke about the cases of student harassment which have increased recently. The president asked the school not to cover up cases of bullying in order to preserve the school's good reputation. Schools should be safe places, they should be safe places where our students can ask questions, be creative and play. Don't let students be afraid, depressed, and uncomfortable at school. There must be no intimidation, Jokowi said. The president asked teachers and school officials not to cover up cases of bullying in order to protect the good reputation of the school. Prioritize case resolution intimidation, don't hide anything. Usually, cases of bullying are covered up to protect the school's reputation. “I think the good thing is that this problem must be solved,” Jokowi stressed. Present at the event titled “PGRI Towards a Golden Indonesia” were Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Acting Governor Heru Budi Hartono and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

