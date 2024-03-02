All eyes on Chinese Parliament and Foreign Minister Wang Yi likely to be replaced





China's parliament, which begins Tuesday with its annual meeting, could see changes in various positions. Although no changes are expected to President Xi Jinping's position, personnel changes could be announced. According to some reports, the offices of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense are expected to undergo some of the most significant changes. Before the session, speculation was rife that Foreign Minister Wang Yi could be replaced, after his reappointment, replacing Qin Gang, was previously seen as temporary. Announcements on the replacements are reportedly likely at this year's National People's Congress (NPC), China's rubber-stamp legislature. A likely candidate for foreign minister is Liu Jianchao, a senior party official who has traveled extensively in recent months to attend diplomatic meetings. Former Foreign Minister Qin Gang and former Defense Minister Li Shangfu were dismissed without explanation last year. Additionally, Qin has not been seen in public since June, leading to rumors about his whereabouts. Last week, Qin was removed from his position as a NPC delegate, concluding his eradication from the levers of the Chinese government. At the Defense Ministry, Li was recently removed from the website of the CCP Central Military Commission. The demotions of Qin and Li left vacancies in the Chinese cabinet. WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE CHINESE PARLIAMENT SESSION China's parliament is expected to unveil moderate stimulus plans to stabilize growth at an annual meeting that begins Tuesday, but could disappoint those calling for a detailed roadmap of bold policies to address the country's deep structural imbalances. Premier Li Qiang will set economic targets for this year and submit his first work report to the NPC. A housing crisis, growing deflation, a stock market meltdown and growing local government debt problems are putting enormous pressure on China's leaders to make momentous policy decisions that will put the economy on a solid, long-term footing . However, analysts and policy advisers expect the NPC agenda to focus more on short-term support for a struggling economy after the post-pandemic rebound quickly failed. Li could approve measures to improve the business environment and changes to promote technological innovation, but he is unlikely to implement major reforms that would require a green light from the Chinese Communist Party, reported the Reuters news agency. Additionally, Li is expected to set a growth target of around 5% for 2024 – the same as last year – to keep China on track to meet President Xi Jinping's goal of roughly doubling the economy by 2035 and achieve an “economy with Chinese characteristics”. modernization.” China is expected to set a budget deficit target of 3 percent of economic output, but, crucially, announce plans to issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) of special off-budget sovereign bonds that could be used to finance strategically important sectors such as food and energy. Published by: Vani Mehrotra Published on: March 2, 2024

