Does Donald Trump really have $400 million in cash?





Trump has a lot more money than he did a few years ago, but it's nowhere near enough to pay for the mounting legal penalties.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Cash, as the old saying goes, is king, but how much of it does Donald Trump actually own? That's the $540 million question. Facing at least that much in legal penalties, most stemming from a fraud case brought by the New York attorney general's office, the former president faces a cash flow crisis.

It would be impossible for him to issue a check covering the full amount, Trump's lawyers argued this week, in an unsuccessful attempt to reduce Trump's bail in the case. According to the lawyers, Trump could be forced to sell properties under urgent circumstances, that is, at fire sale prices, with no way to recover the goods sold after a successful appeal and with no way to recoup losses resulting financial matters to the Attorney General.

In another case, Trump requested the suspension of an $83 million fine owed to E. Jean Carroll, a writer who successfully sued Trump for defamation and sexual abuse. Carroll and his lawyers opposed the request in a filing Thursday, writing that they had very serious concerns about his ability to pay: Trump's proposed reasoning for seeking this extraordinary relief boils down to nothing more than 'to trust me. The money is due March 9.

Trump himself testified in April 2023 that he had more than $400 million in cash. That's pretty close to Forbes' current estimate: about $413 million, or about 15 percent of Trump's $2.6 billion net worth.

Here's how we arrived at this figure. We start with an exact number: $293,834,128.42, which was the cash balance of Trump and his companies as of June 30, 2021, according to documents filed in the New York Attorney General's case in October 2022. Our estimate in fall 2021, before the documents are published. released: $296 million, compared to $110 million the previous year thanks to the refinancing of 555 California, the San Francisco tower he owns with Vornado Realty Trust, and also thanks to proceeds from the sale of condominium units .

Notably, Trump's 2021 balance sheet included some $90 million tied up in entities controlled by Vornado, his business partner in office buildings in New York and San Francisco. At the time, Trump could not access this money unless Vornado decided to pay it to him, limiting the former president's ability to actually use the funds. It's unclear how much of Trump's money remains under Vornado's control today. Vornado declined to comment.

Regardless, from here we can count the major sources of money coming in and going out by combing through the documents revealed in the fraud case, Trump's public financial disclosures and other public documents. We have not subtracted anything for income tax. Indeed, Trump's tax returns, released by the House Ways and Means Committee in 2022, show that he doesn't pay much to Uncle Sam. We also haven't deducted his campaign contributions (he made none) or his legal fees (he pays them largely with donor funds).

The bottom line: Trump probably has a huge amount of cash, but not enough to pay his legal creditors with a simple wire transfer. And with several more cases coming up and New York's attorney general looking over his shoulder, he'll need to find a financial lifeline. Fast.

Forbes' cash flow calculations are shown below.

STARTING POINT Cash flow in June 2021: $293,834,128.42

Sales of small properties: +$6 million

Since June 2021, Trump and his billionaire partner Phil Ruffin have sold 25 condos in their Trump International Hotel Las Vegas tower for more than $10 million in total. Trump, who owns 50% of the building, pocketed about $5 million. In Chicago, he sold a dozen parking spaces in his skyscraper for an additional $1 million.

Revenue from books, speeches and NFTs: +$21 million

In 2021, Trump released a book called Our Journey Together, consisting of public domain photos from his time in office, all captioned by the former president. His financial disclosures show he earned approximately $5.75 million from the book. He also gave several high-value speeches in 2021 and 2022, earning him around $12 million, and he issued several batches of NFTs in 2022 and 2023 for around $2.1 million in cash (plus some additional cryptocurrencies ). Finally, Letters to Trump, a book reproducing his correspondences with various celebrities that he published in April 2023, adds another $1 million.

DC hotel sale and associated expenses: +$112 million

It's Trump's biggest payday: the 2022 sale of his loss-making Washington, D.C., hotel for a staggering $375 million, a figure that surprised independent analysts. After paying off the debt, Trump's share of the sale was about $127 million, according to documents from his fraud trial. Subtract the estimated expenses he faced to keep the place afloat before selling it, totaling $14.6 million and a $750,000 settlement with the Washington attorney general related to his use of the hotel for its grand opening in 2017, and has about $112 million remaining from the sale of the hotel.

Sale of the Trump Links contract: +$60 million

In September 2023, Trump sold his contract with New York City to operate a public golf course in the Bronx for $60 million, according to testimony and documents made available in the fraud case.

Loan repayments: -$67 million

Trump has paid off four loans on various properties since the 2021 report showing his cash balances. Three were modest: loans against Trump Park Avenue ($8.9 million), his golf course in Colts Neck, New Jersey ($8 million), and his golf course in northern Virginia ($5 million). dollars). The final loan in his latest deal with Deutsche Bank was for $45 million loaned against the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, which testimony in his fraud case revealed he repaid in October or November 2023.

Aircraft expenses: -$13 million

Court documents from 2021 showed that Trump planned to spend about $13 million on aircraft maintenance and upgrades, including an overhaul of his Trump Force One 757.

FINAL TOTAL Approximately $413 million.

With additional reporting by Dan Alexander.

