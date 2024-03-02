PM Modi's special gesture for CM as Nitish Kumar echoes, 'abb ki baar 400 paar' India TV





Image source: YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Prime Minister NarendraModi was with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Aurangabad, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 21,400 crore in the state on Saturday (March 2). The Prime Minister unveiled the district plans on the occasion. In a special gesture for the chief minister, who returned to the ranks of the NDA in January this year, Prime Minister Modi invited him to share the garland presented to the Prime Minister. Nitish Kumar's assurance to PM Modi Addressing the gathering, Nitish Kumar said he was part of the NDA and was “not going anywhere now”. “You (PM Modi) had also come earlier, 'par dar hum gayab ho gaye the. Hum phir aapke saath hai.' I assure you that I will not go here and there. “Hum rahenge aap hi ke saath,” he said. PM Modi addresses the gathering The Prime Minister mentioned the Bharat Ratna conferred on Karpoori Thakur and the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir. He also praised the development projects launched in the State on the occasion. “Today, development projects worth around Rs 21.5 thousand crores have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid here. These projects include many projects related to road infrastructure, railway infrastructure and also strongly reflect modern Bihar. This is the identity of the NDA. We start the work, finish the work and dedicate it to the people as well. This is Modi's guarantee,” he said. “There is a two-engine government again in Bihar. Power may be acquired by inheritance from parents, but they do not have the courage to discuss the work done by their parents. This is the state of dynastic parties” , did he declare. » said attacking the RJD without naming the party. Prime Minister Modi's veiled hold on the opposition In a veiled mockery of the Opposition, the Prime Minister said the dynasts were afraid and were not willing to contest the Lok Sabha elections. “Previous generations of Bihar lived in fear and were forced to leave the state. Those times must not return. The dynasts are afraid, do not want to contest the Lok Sabha elections and are trying the Rajya Sabha route to achieve Parliament,” he said. . Modi's guarantees The Prime Minister listed “guarantees” and said his government, when it is formed for the third time at the Centre, will strive to uphold these guarantees. “Development of Bihar is Modi's guarantee. Peace and rule of law in the state, women's rights are Modi's guarantee. Our government is committed to these guarantees and making Bihar a country developed during the third term,” he said.

