President Joko Widodo visits Jamkrindo-assisted MSMEs at INACRAFT





Business News, Jakarta – PT Jamkrindo promotes the MSMEs it supports at Southeast Asia's largest and most comprehensive craft exhibition, the International Craft Fair or INACRAFT. These promotional activities aim to help MSMEs promote and expand their markets globally. Jamkrindo Secretary General Aribowo said that the INACRAFT exhibition has a strategic role in expanding the market for MSME players, especially PT Jamkrindo's preferred partners. Indeed, INACRAFT benefits from very high visibility during events, particularly in the presence of numerous State representatives, international guests and also potential buyers. Also read: Ari Wahyuni ​​​​​​​​renamed Jamkrindo commissioner As a prestigious international exhibition, Jamkrindo hopes that its partners' participation in this event can help expand market access. “We are also very proud because on this occasion President Joko Widodo was present to visit the stand of our favored partners,” Aribowo said in a press release. Aribowo said the activity of bringing MSMEs to attend national and international exhibitions was not the first time Jamkrindo had carried out this activity. This activity is a routine activity carried out by the company as a genuine action to encourage MSME stakeholders to advance in class and support the national economy. At the INACRAFT event, Jamkrindo is trying to promote the creative economy industry, through bamboo/wood craft partner Craftote. Craftote is an MSME that offers eco-friendly home decor products made from natural fibers grown in Indonesia and woven by traditional artisans. “We hope that Craftote’s participation this time will have a direct impact on increasing its turnover and market access,” he said. Also read: Jamkrindo strengthens digitalization of warranty and claims processes INACRAFT 2024 will be held again from February 28 to March 3, 2024 at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC). This largest craft exhibition is an opportunity for Small and Medium Enterprises (UKM) to show off the different works they have created. Initiated by the Indonesian Handicraft Exporters and Entrepreneurs Association(ASEPHI) in collaboration with Mediatama Event, this exhibition is also a source of promotion of handicraft products in Indonesia. The INACRAFT show brought together 1,500 SMEs spread over 1,066 stands. Also read: Bali KPU Assessment, KPPS Officers Urged to Be Cautious When Collecting Voter Data

