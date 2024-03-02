Watch PM burst into laughter as Nitish Kumar says he won't walk away again

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday promised Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would henceforth stay with the BJP-led NDA and “not go here and there”. The chief minister's mockery of himself, delivered with laughter, was met with happy smiles by Prime Minister Modi.

Addressing a public gathering in Aurangabad, Bihar, Nitish Kumar told the Prime Minister: “You had also come earlier but I had disappeared. But I am with you now. I assure you that I will not go here and there. I will stay with you. only you.”

Learn more

His promise came a little over a month after his party JD(U) joined the NDA again, leaving the Mahagathbandhan alliance behind. In January, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record ninth time since 2000.

The chief minister also said that although the JD(U) and NDA may not have been together for all five years, they still managed to achieve a lot of work side by side.

The rally in Aurangabad took place as part of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bihar, where he is expected to unveil development projects worth over Rs 34,800 crore.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Bihar since Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA. The Chief Minister used the opportunity to promise the Prime Minister that he would not deviate from the alliance again.

Published by: chingkheinganbi mayengbam Published on: March 2, 2024

To agree