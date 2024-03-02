Acting Governor Agus Fatoni Accompanies President Jokowi to Open 20th IMM Congress in Palembang





JawaPos.com–Acting (Acting) Governor of South Sumatra (Sumsel) Agus Fatoni accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to open the 2024 XX Congress of the Muhammadiyah Student Association (IMM). The event was held at Jakabaring Sport City (JSC) Palembang, Friday (1/3) evening. Jokowi's presence at the 20th Congress of the Muhammadiyah Students Association (IMM) this time was also accompanied by the National Police Chief, Police General Listyo Sigit Prabowo and a number of ministers. These include Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Dito Ariotedjo, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy and General President of the central leadership of Muhammadiyah Haedar Nashir. President Jokowi said that he deliberately came to attend the 20th IMM Congress in Palembang City because the IMM is an important organization and the conference is also very important. Also read: The South Sumatra Regional Police Indagsi Team is closely monitoring the distribution process in anticipation of an increase in basic necessities ahead of Ramadan. “Why am I tired of coming to Palembang? It's because the Muhammadiyah Student Association is an important organization, so I decided to come,” Joko Widodo said. Jokowi appreciated the active role of all IMM cadres in implementing the national agenda. Including holding elections where voters are dominated by the younger generation. “About 56 percent, or 113 million voters, belong to the millennial generation and generation Z. So, in my opinion, young people are not apathetic towards politics, in fact, the younger generation has a great desire to contribute to the progress of the nation,” Jokowi said. Also Read: PMK Coordinating Minister Muhadjir Effendy and Acting Governor Agus Fatoni Distribute Basic Foods, Financial Aid to Islamic Boarding Schools Jokowi has said in recent years, landscape global politics and geopolitics. Currently it is very difficult to calculate and calculate. The same goes for the global economy. “It's difficult to calculate, but in fact the opportunity is there, in fact the opportunity for us to jump is there, and according to the international institutions in our country, the calculations are that Indonesia has a great opportunity to “To become a developed country in the world. The next three terms of leadership, but the challenges are also very great,” Jokowi explained. Meanwhile, General President of the Muhammadiyah Central Leadership Prof. Dr. Haedar Nashir, Mr.Si hopes that President Jokowi and his ranks of Ministers, National Police Chief and Governors will always guide, give direction and pave the way for IMM and all generations of children of the nation. Also read: Stop Santri Violence, East Java RMI-PWNU Provides Assistance in Kediri Case and Prays Together “In their dynamic spirit, they always need guidance and guidance, they are the ones who will inherit Indonesia's future,” said Haedar Nashir. He also expressed his gratitude to the President as well as to all levels, including the National Police, the TNI and all apparatus that contributed to the smooth conduct of the elections, safely, peacefully and in accordance with the constitution.

