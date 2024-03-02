Long challenges morally bankrupt British government to call election





Alliance leader Naomi Long has challenged the morally bankrupt British government to call a general election. She criticized the Conservative administration at Westminster for stoking the flames of division consistently, persistently and deliberately for 14 years. In her speech to the Alliance Party conference at the Stormont Hotel in east Belfast, Ms Long also spoke of significant opportunities to boost their representation, from Stephen Farry MP in North Down to the chances of gains in East Belfast, Lagan Valley and South Belfast. And it's not just my opinion: yesterday's calls by the DUP deputy leader for unionist unity to prevent the Alliance from growing and the increasingly desperate blows to the Alliance from the SDLP since Kate (Nicholl) declared her candidacy are proof that they believe we can win these victories. seats too, she said. Stephen Farry, Deputy Leader of the Alliance Party (PA) Addressing the wider political landscape, Ms Long told her party conference: We seem to have moved quickly from the post-truth political era, ushered in by (Donald) Trump and (Boris) Johnson, to an era of post-shame. era, where people are ready to scrape any barrel to get votes and without the slightest concern for the harm they cause either to the very fabric of our society or to individuals caught in the wake of their vile rhetoric, and left to bear the price consequences. This is a government that has nothing left to offer except tax cuts for the rich and misery for the rest. When one party has fanned the flames of division consistently, persistently and deliberately for 14 years, in its policies, legislation and rhetoric; vilifying and dehumanizing refugees and asylum seekers, whether on planes to Rwanda or small boats in the English Channel; tolerate and amplify casual racism and xenophobia during voting; fueling false culture wars and exploiting fear instead of allaying it, platitudes on a podium cannot put out the fire. The only thing this morally bankrupt government can do now to protect democracy is call a general election. And the sooner the better, because we are ready.

