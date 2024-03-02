Mahmood Khan Achakzai nominated by Imran Khan as Pakistani presidential candidate against Asif Ali Zardari





Mahmood Khan Achakzai, center, newly elected Pakistani lawmaker from the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party | Photo credit: AP

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), backed by Imran Khan's party, on Saturday nominated Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai as its presidential candidate against Asif Ali Zardari, the joint candidate of the PML-N and of the PPP.

Mr. Achakzai, 75, was nominated for the post against senior Pakistan People's Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Geo News reported.

Mr. Zardari, 68, is a joint candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other political parties that are part of the coalition to form a government at the Centre.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) leader Mr. Achakzai won the National Assembly seat from Kila Abdullah-cum-Chaman constituency NA-266 in Balochistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, incarcerated in Rawalpindis Adiala Prison, has urged his party's lawmakers to vote for the veteran politician, The News International reported.

Lawyer Gohar Khan, Chairman of the PTI, confirmed Mr. Achakzai's nomination for the presidential election.

It is noteworthy that a PTI delegation, led by party chief Asad Qaiser, met Mr. Achakzai and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) chief Akhtar Mengal earlier this week to seek their support for raising voice against rigging in the general elections held last time. month.

During the meeting, Mr. Achakzai extended his party's support to all political parties working for the supremacy of the Constitution and empowerment of Parliament.

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday, the presidential election is likely to be held on March 9.

Mr. Zardari's candidacy files for the presidential election will be submitted on Saturday.

Mr. Zardari was announced as the consensus candidate for the country's highest constitutional office after the PML-N and the PPP decided to form the coalition after neither party managed to secure a clear majority in elections of February 8.

Mr. Zardari served as president from September 2008 to 2013.

On September 8, 2023, Dr. Arif Alvi became the fourth democratically elected president to complete a five-year term. However, in the absence of the electoral college necessary for the election of the president, he is still in office.

According to the law, the president is elected by members of the National Assembly, the Senate and four provincial assemblies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/mahmood-khan-achakzai-nominated-by-imran-khan-as-pakistan-presidential-candidate-against-asif-ali-zardari/article67906860.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos