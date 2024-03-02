Politics
Chinese “threat of invasion” gives Russia sleepless nights; Moscow held Wargames for six years, documents leaked
China is one of the few countries that maintains close ties with Russia despite global sanctions. Moscow, however, is not won over by Beijing's friendly attitude. Leaked Russian military documents have laid bare the country's long-standing fears about China.
India compensates for 'loss of Maldives' with new naval air base in Minicoy Islands; The Rafales are preparing to roar in the west of the IOR
The documents relate to war exercises conducted by Russia from 2008 to 2014. The exercises examined how China foments unrest in Russia by paying off protesters and attacking sparsely populated areas in the country's far east.
Russian military documents leaked to the Financial Times cite wargames written by Russian officers. Conflict simulations showed that people in eastern Russian cities demonstrated violently and clashed with police. Meanwhile, smugglers have smuggled weapons across borders to carry out attacks on police stations and military barracks.
And as tensions reach a fever pitch, China is increasing its defense production and strengthening its deployment along the border while accusing Russia of genocide.
These war games continued even as Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping professed their commitment to a no-holds-barred partnership.
The Russian government questioned the veracity of the documents, and the Chinese ministry reiterated its previously stated thoughts on eternal friendship and non-enmity.
China's Foreign Ministry has said the threat theory has no place in China-Russia relations.
Although it caused a stir and the invasion of Ukraine left Russia with little choice in terms of friendly countries, the Chinese government did not fail to point out the territorial conflicts between the two countries.
On February 14, 2023, China's Ministry of Natural Resources released a new version of its world map ordering a return to the use of Chinese names of eight cities and areas occupied by the Russian Empire in the late 19th and early of the XXth century.
Under Beijingnew directive, Vladivostok is again called Haishenwai (meaning sea cucumber bay), while Sakhalin Island is called Kuyedao. The Stanovoy Range is again called the Outer Xingan Range in Chinese.
With India too, China has used the same tactic by assigning Chinese names to the 66 cities it claims in India.
Western countries bring Russia closer to China
There is no doubt that one of the scenarios simulated by Russia foresees the growth of a new generation of nationalist leaders in Dasinia, a hypothetical country corresponding to the geography of China.
In the simulation, as Dasinia expresses its desire to deepen its ties with the Northern Federation, aka Russia, cynical Dasinians seek to exploit tensions between the Northern Federation and Western countries.
Dasinia, aka China, seeks to exploit the discord between the Northern Federation, aka Russia, and Western countries by importing hydrocarbons on extremely disadvantageous terms to fuel its growing economy. And as the Northern Federation refused, Dasinia began to prepare for war.
Recently, Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankarasserted that the world needs to give Russia more options rather than closing its doors and pushing it closer to China. He said it was a mistake for Western countries to tie Russia to just one option.
In another scenario, China launches attacks through Kazakhstan, first hitting Western Siberia and even the Urals. The main objective of the attack was to take control of Russian territory in the Far East.
Throughout history, the border between Russia and China has been a source of tension between the two countries. Large parts of the Russian Far East came under the control of the Tsarist Empire after signing several unequal treaties with the Qing dynasty.
In the 20th century, the Far East was the scene of two violent border conflicts, the last between the Soviet Union and the People's Republic of China in 1969. However, over the years, both countries have made efforts to resolve their border issues. the transfer of territories in 2008 officially marked the end of any land conflict between them.
However, the region remains vulnerable to another border conflict. Russia's resource-rich territory is sparsely populated, with 23.9 million Russians living on the border between 20 regions in Siberia and the Far East. On the contrary, the Chinese provinces bordering Russia have a total population of 111 million.
The leaked documents also reveal Russian apprehensions regarding the Chinese diaspora in Russia. This diaspora in Russia, although small, is considered by China as an explicit tool of Beijing's foreign policy.
Is China the biggest winner in the Russo-Ukrainian war?
To the victor belongs the spoils of war. In the war between Ukraine and Russia, a third side emerged victorious from China. Since Western-backed Ukraine and Russia clashed, China has gained access to unforeseen geographic locations like the port of Vladivostok, and its self-economy has grown exponentially.
The city is home to the Russian Pacific Fleet. In 1860, the port was ceded to the Russian Empire by the Qing Chinese. With the opening of the port, the interior of northeast China will have access to the sea. Reaching this seaport by rail, products from northern China will then be shipped to southern China by boat.
The port of Vladivostok, formerly known as Haishenwai during the reign of the Qing dynasty, will provide cross-border transit for domestic commercial shipments in northeast China's Jilin province.
The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) announced this without much fanfare on its website. The move, according to Beijing, aligns with its national strategic plan to revitalize northeast China's industrial base and facilitate cross-border transportation of domestic commercial goods through the use of foreign ports.
Previously, China had claimed the port of Vladivostok through historic rights. Today, China defines the participation of the Vladivostok port in the Chinese trade system as a reflection of the high-level strategic mutual trust between China and Russia.
With Western sanctions crippling the Russian economy, its dependence on China can only increase. Bilateral trade between China and Russia amounted to 73.15 billion US dollars in the first four months of 2023, up 41.3 percent year-on-year, according to the GACC.
- Ritu Sharma has been a journalist for over a decade, writing on defense, foreign affairs and nuclear technology.
- The author can be contacted at ritu.sharma(at)mail.com
- Follow EurAsian Times on Google News
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eurasiantimes.com/china-invasion-threat-gives-sleepless-night-to-russia/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese “threat of invasion” gives Russia sleepless nights; Moscow held Wargames for six years, documents leaked
- Vote 2024 | Donald Trump and Nikki Haley hold rallies in North Carolina days before Super Tuesday
- Kolkata Metro | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro's first under-river tunnel on March 6, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Former NBA player and actor gets 90 years to life in prison for violent sexual assault
- Event planning app Lynkr wins 2024 College New Venture Challenge Finals
- Elon Musk Sues OpenAI ChatGPT Creator | BBC News
- Dr. Padmakar Nandekar received the iconic JIO Bollywood Life & Wealth Coach Award 2024
- Cricket Australia chief Hockley denies the Big Three ignored an investigation to save Test cricket
- Today's Star Savannah Guthrie Closed Kelly Clarkson's Show in a Floral V-Neck Dress
- Mahmood Khan Achakzai nominated by Imran Khan as Pakistani presidential candidate against Asif Ali Zardari
- Long challenges morally bankrupt British government to call election
- Superman stars Wendell Pierce as Perry White