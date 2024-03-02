Chinese “threat of invasion” gives Russia sleepless nights; Moscow held Wargames for six years, documents leaked

China is one of the few countries that maintains close ties with Russia despite global sanctions. Moscow, however, is not won over by Beijing's friendly attitude. Leaked Russian military documents have laid bare the country's long-standing fears about China.

The documents relate to war exercises conducted by Russia from 2008 to 2014. The exercises examined how China foments unrest in Russia by paying off protesters and attacking sparsely populated areas in the country's far east.

Russian military documents leaked to the Financial Times cite wargames written by Russian officers. Conflict simulations showed that people in eastern Russian cities demonstrated violently and clashed with police. Meanwhile, smugglers have smuggled weapons across borders to carry out attacks on police stations and military barracks.

And as tensions reach a fever pitch, China is increasing its defense production and strengthening its deployment along the border while accusing Russia of genocide.

These war games continued even as Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping professed their commitment to a no-holds-barred partnership.

The Russian government questioned the veracity of the documents, and the Chinese ministry reiterated its previously stated thoughts on eternal friendship and non-enmity.

China's Foreign Ministry has said the threat theory has no place in China-Russia relations.

Although it caused a stir and the invasion of Ukraine left Russia with little choice in terms of friendly countries, the Chinese government did not fail to point out the territorial conflicts between the two countries.

On February 14, 2023, China's Ministry of Natural Resources released a new version of its world map ordering a return to the use of Chinese names of eight cities and areas occupied by the Russian Empire in the late 19th and early of the XXth century.

Under Beijingnew directive, Vladivostok is again called Haishenwai (meaning sea cucumber bay), while Sakhalin Island is called Kuyedao. The Stanovoy Range is again called the Outer Xingan Range in Chinese.

With India too, China has used the same tactic by assigning Chinese names to the 66 cities it claims in India.

Western countries bring Russia closer to China

There is no doubt that one of the scenarios simulated by Russia foresees the growth of a new generation of nationalist leaders in Dasinia, a hypothetical country corresponding to the geography of China.

In the simulation, as Dasinia expresses its desire to deepen its ties with the Northern Federation, aka Russia, cynical Dasinians seek to exploit tensions between the Northern Federation and Western countries.

Dasinia, aka China, seeks to exploit the discord between the Northern Federation, aka Russia, and Western countries by importing hydrocarbons on extremely disadvantageous terms to fuel its growing economy. And as the Northern Federation refused, Dasinia began to prepare for war.

Recently, Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankarasserted that the world needs to give Russia more options rather than closing its doors and pushing it closer to China. He said it was a mistake for Western countries to tie Russia to just one option.

In another scenario, China launches attacks through Kazakhstan, first hitting Western Siberia and even the Urals. The main objective of the attack was to take control of Russian territory in the Far East.

Throughout history, the border between Russia and China has been a source of tension between the two countries. Large parts of the Russian Far East came under the control of the Tsarist Empire after signing several unequal treaties with the Qing dynasty.

In the 20th century, the Far East was the scene of two violent border conflicts, the last between the Soviet Union and the People's Republic of China in 1969. However, over the years, both countries have made efforts to resolve their border issues. the transfer of territories in 2008 officially marked the end of any land conflict between them.

However, the region remains vulnerable to another border conflict. Russia's resource-rich territory is sparsely populated, with 23.9 million Russians living on the border between 20 regions in Siberia and the Far East. On the contrary, the Chinese provinces bordering Russia have a total population of 111 million.

The leaked documents also reveal Russian apprehensions regarding the Chinese diaspora in Russia. This diaspora in Russia, although small, is considered by China as an explicit tool of Beijing's foreign policy.

Is China the biggest winner in the Russo-Ukrainian war?

To the victor belongs the spoils of war. In the war between Ukraine and Russia, a third side emerged victorious from China. Since Western-backed Ukraine and Russia clashed, China has gained access to unforeseen geographic locations like the port of Vladivostok, and its self-economy has grown exponentially.

The city is home to the Russian Pacific Fleet. In 1860, the port was ceded to the Russian Empire by the Qing Chinese. With the opening of the port, the interior of northeast China will have access to the sea. Reaching this seaport by rail, products from northern China will then be shipped to southern China by boat.

The port of Vladivostok, formerly known as Haishenwai during the reign of the Qing dynasty, will provide cross-border transit for domestic commercial shipments in northeast China's Jilin province.

The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) announced this without much fanfare on its website. The move, according to Beijing, aligns with its national strategic plan to revitalize northeast China's industrial base and facilitate cross-border transportation of domestic commercial goods through the use of foreign ports.

Previously, China had claimed the port of Vladivostok through historic rights. Today, China defines the participation of the Vladivostok port in the Chinese trade system as a reflection of the high-level strategic mutual trust between China and Russia.

With Western sanctions crippling the Russian economy, its dependence on China can only increase. Bilateral trade between China and Russia amounted to 73.15 billion US dollars in the first four months of 2023, up 41.3 percent year-on-year, according to the GACC.