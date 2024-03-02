Jokowi's optimism about Indonesia's progress in 3 periods with endorsement









Palembang – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is optimistic about Indonesia's ability to become a developed country in the next three terms. But it will take a lot of work to make this dream come true. According to Jokowi, this can be achieved downstream. “Indonesia has a great opportunity to become a developed country in the next 3 periods of leadership,” Jokowi said during the 20th Congress of the Muhammadiyah Student Association (IMM) at the Jakabaring Sport City Dining Hall ( JSC), Friday (1/3/2024). evening. He then explained the importance of endorsement. Over the past 55 years, copper has been exported in raw form to various countries. In fact, copper can be processed first in order to have a greater sale value. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Imagine, we have been exporting copper for 55 years. We don't know if what was exported was only copper or if it contained gold. That's why 9 years ago I forced to build a foundry,” he continued. According to Jokowi, the value of raw material exports so far is only IDR 30 trillion. However, if a smelter is built, the export value could reach IDR 510 trillion.



“Some say only businesses benefit, it's not like that. Because through the rise of the rupee, we can collect corporate tax, employee tax, royalties, we can get export duty and PNBP too. If we share we can get dividends, “The company makes profit, the country also receives large revenue. This is what we continue to encourage,” he explained. Jokowi stressed that swallowing will not only be encouraged in the mining industry, but also in plantations, agriculture, fishing and maritime affairs. “We will swallow everything in order to obtain added value and open up employment opportunities,” he said. If the swallowing is successful, he said, it is possible that the planned jump could come to fruition. Even if current global geopolitical conditions are uncertain. “We know that global geopolitics is very difficult to calculate, the global economy is the same. This uncertainty will be difficult to calculate and quantify. However, in a position of pressure like that, our opportunity and opportunity to jump exist,” he said. . Watch the video “The story of a boy from Palembang selling chips to support his 3 younger siblings“

