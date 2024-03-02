Trump's controversial remarks raise questions about pressure from black voters





President Trump's controversial remarks that black voters will support him because of his legal problems raise new questions about whether the Republican Party's likely standard-bearer will help or hurt his party demographically.

Trump is making a concerted effort to win over black men in what is expected to be a close contest with President Biden. His appearance at the Sneaker Con event in Philadelphia and his flirtation with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) as a vice presidential candidate are two examples of his campaign strategy.

Diante Johnson, president of the Black Conservative Federation (BCF), said Trump's election and re-election campaign indicates a shift underway within the GOP.

“The Democratic Party has never had to fight for the black vote. They never had to worry about Republicans returning the black vote. Now this is happening and they don’t know what to do,” Johnson said. “The Republican Party is changing. This is not the same Republican party as that of our grandparents. This is an inclusive Republican Party. This is a Republican Party that is a big tent.

Johnson highlighted the successes Black Americans have had under the Trump administration, including 10 years of funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and an increase in the homeownership rate from 41% to 46%.

But Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, pushed back on those claims, particularly given the low unemployment rate and historic funding for HBCUs.

“When Donald Trump passed this bill, it came from the Congressional Black Caucus,” Horsford said. “We are the ones who got this funding. No one in the House of Representatives has done more to advance the interests of Black America than CBC and its members.

And, he added, despite Trump's gains among black voters, a majority of black voters consistently vote Democratic.

Horsford nevertheless acknowledged that some black voters might be disappointed with the Democratic Party — but that, he said, constitutes a failure in the party's communication about what it has done for black America.

“We will pit our record and that of the Biden-Harris administration against that of Donald Trump and the Republicans at all times,” Horsford said. “I'm going to spend more time on the 87 percent and not the 13, 14 or 15 percent that Trump is trying to buy with tennis shoes.”

Yet there is no doubt that the Republican Party has attempted to reach black voters in recent election cycles.

The Republican National Committee's efforts stem from a multimillion-dollar 2022 commitment to continue strategic minority engagement efforts to support Black Republican candidates across the country.

Some of these efforts appear to be working. After the 2022 midterm elections, APVoteCast found that Republican candidates were supported by 14% of Black voters, compared to just 8% in the 2018 midterm elections.

The Republican Party has also seen an increase in the number of black elected officials like state Reps. John James (Mich.) and Wesley Hunt (Texas).

And for the first time in nearly 150 years, Congress has the largest number of black Republicans in Congress.

But that number represents just four measly black representatives, including Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.), and just one black Republican in the Senate: Scott. No black Republican women serve in Congress.

These small gains make progressive groups representing black voters highly doubtful that Trump's efforts will do much good, as they say his rhetoric aimed at black men has the chance of turning off black women and younger black voters.

Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of BlackPAC, told The Hill that Trump's comments, while unsurprising, only remind black voters of the danger he and the Republican Party as a whole pose to the community.

According to BlackPAC focus groups, she added, Black Americans have consistently identified Trump as the biggest threat to the Black community.

“Black voters are very concerned about the rise of white supremacy and racism and the extent to which the Republican Party continues to accept bigots and white supremacists,” Shropshire said. “They're erasing our history, they're disenfranchising us, and they're on the wrong side of a lot of things. And I think Donald Trump embodies all of that, unfortunately for them.”

And despite hanging out with Scott and Donald, who remained staunch supporters of the former president despite his history of controversial racial comments, some experts say Trump's strategy won't cut it with black men.

“We don’t care about personalities,” Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter Project, told The Hill. “It is not a question of ignoring the fact that [Scott] is a Black senator from South Carolina, but that's to say he's not running on the needs, issues, and policies most important to our community.

In addition to the rise of white supremacy and racism, black voters indicated they were concerned about inflation and the cost of living, jobs and the economy, gun violence and health care.

Still, according to exit surveys, Trump has done better than other centrist GOP presidential candidates, which will make his efforts hard for Democrats and the Biden campaign to ignore.

Trump increased his support among black voters from 8 percent in 2016 to 12 percent in 2020, according to a CNN exit poll, and a Sienna College and New York Times poll from November showed that he had won as much as 22 percent of the black vote in 2020. battleground states are likely to decide the race.

A February poll in the state of Michigan, by the Howard University Public Opinion Initiative, indicates that Trump's ratings among black men, which are higher than his support among black women, could be the cause of Biden's downfall.

“Black men are leaving because black men are saying the Democratic Party has told me I'm not welcome in the birthing room, on the deciding factor of whether my child is aborted or not,” said BCF's Johnson . “There has been a war against black men in the Democratic Party, and they have had enough.”

Yet a December AP-NORC poll found that only 25% of Black Americans said they had a favorable opinion of Trump.

But support for Biden among black voters also appears to be declining.

According to the December AP-NORC poll, only 50% of Black adults said they approved of Biden, down from 86% in July 2021.

“I think black people, to some extent, have sort of an identity crisis in relation to parties,” said Adrienne Jones, an assistant professor of political science at Morehouse College. “Neither one really necessarily serves them.”

The difference, Jones pointed out, is that Democrats need much more support from black voters than Republicans do to win their elections.

“[Republicans] “We don’t need a mass exodus, these races are pretty thin,” Jones said. “You don't have to have a mass exodus to benefit from some people crossing overseas and voting Republican. You just need to save enough to achieve your victory.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4498339-trump-controversial-remarks-raise-questions-black-voter-push/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos