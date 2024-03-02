Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Gurugram on March 11 and inaugurate Dwarka Expressway





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway on March 11 and hold a roadshow that will begin in Delhi and end in Gurugram, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said on Saturday. In an official statement, the Union Planning Minister said that the Prime Minister would come to Gurugram for the second time in a span of a month. On February 16, Modi addressed a large rally in Majra, Rewari and announced several projects, including an AIIMS. “With the start of the Dwarka Expressway, the connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi IGI Airport will be improved and the project will have four categories of road transport, namely tunnel, underpass, flyover and flyover of the flyover. “The length of this road is 18.9 kilometers in Haryana region and 10.1 kilometers in Delhi region,” the Gurgaon MP said. According to the release, the 8-lane elevated access control highway was constructed at a cost of around Rs 9,000 crore. “On which is also a 34-meter wide, eight-lane, single-pillar, 9-kilometer-long elevated road, which is the first elevated road of its kind in the country,” he said.

