Erdogan and Mohamud in conversation, focus on economy and defense





Nova Agency – Reproduction reserved

The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met today with the President of Trkiye REcep Tayyip Erdoan in Antalya, as part of the ongoing Diplomatic Forum. This was reported by the Turkish presidency, specifying that the parties discussed topics such as economic and defense cooperation. The two governments concluded an agreement on February 8 aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and bilateral strategic partnership, particularly in the sectors of maritime security and the blue economy. Under the agreement, signed by their respective defense ministers and recently ratified by the Somali parliament, Turkey will provide training and equipment to the Somali navy, enabling Somalia to protect its marine resources and territorial waters from threats such as terrorism, piracy and foreign interference. The agreement will also boost economic development and trade relations between the two countries, as Turkey will help Somalia exploit its vast potential in fishing, tourism and energy. Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre, who chaired the cabinet meeting that approved the deal, hailed it as a “historic” achievement for the country and thanked Turkey for its unwavering support and friendship. The agreement was welcomed by the Somali public and the international community, who hailed it as a positive step for peace and stability in the region. Somalia and Turkey have enjoyed close and cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1960. Turkey is one of the largest donors and investors in Somalia and has contributed to various sectors such as health, education, infrastructure and humanitarian aid. Also read other news on new news Click here and receive updates on WhatsApp Follow us on Nova News social networks on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Telegram

Nova Agency – Reproduction reserved

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.agenzianova.com/en/news/turchia-somalia-erdogan-e-mohamud-a-colloquio-focus-economia-e-difesa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos