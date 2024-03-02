MP hailed as debate over conversion therapy bill turns into 'confused mess'

A bill to ban conversion therapy failed to pass in Parliament on Friday (1 March) after an out-of-time debate: with the ban on conversion therapy, MPs were accused of “making obstruction” on the bill.

The Conservative government first promised to ban conversion therapy in 2018 under Theresa May's leadership, but despite insisting on a trans-inclusive ban, Boris Johnson then chose to push through legislation that protected only gays, lesbians and bisexuals from this barbaric practice.

Given that Friday's Conversion Practices (Prohibition) Bill was a private member's bill introduced by Brighton Kemptown Labor MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, MPs only had a set amount of time to discuss it, and that time having now expired, it is unlikely to be examined in further detail.

In 2018, Prime Minister Theresa May promised to ban conversion therapy in the UK. It is 2024 and such legislation has not yet been passed. (Getty)

The Russell-Moyles bill sought to create new offenses for conduct whose predetermined purpose was to change a person's sexual orientation, or to cause a person to become transgender or non-transgender.

Fellow Labor MP Kate Osborne tweeted: “Disgusting and so upsetting to sit in the chamber listening to MPs' filibuster and making sure the #banconversiontherapy bill will not progress,” adding: “It’s a betrayal of the #LGBTQ community and the young people who will always face it. this odious and cruel practice. I will continue to fight for a total ban.

Canterbury With The T, an anti-trans network from Canterbury and Whitstable, also took to X/Twitter to criticize Labor MP Rosie Duffield, saying: “If you needed proof that critical arguments in of gender against a total ban on conversion are a jumbled mess of fallacy and cry bullying, so watch Rosie Duffield's speech.

If you needed proof that the gender-critical arguments against a total conversion ban are just a jumble of fallacies and bullying cries, then watch Rosie Duffield's speech. It’s about banning practices that harm the mental and physical health of LGBTQ+ people… pic.twitter.com/FnNv966KE0 – CanterburyWithTheT (@CTWithTheT) March 1, 2024

Duffield opened her speech by announcing: “Feminists believe that lesbians should be free to date only women as they wish, but in today's toxic climate, they are pressured to date so- saying “lesbians with penises”, in other words, men. », a statement which sparked a hubbub of boos and shouts.

She continued to repeat other familiar anti-trans dog whistles, including: “(this bill) simply suggests that anyone trying to stop their daughter from cutting off her healthy breasts when she was a teenager… was breaking the law. »

Labor MP Rosie Duffield has been at the center of controversy in recent years due to her comments about the trans community, with her views leading some of her peers to call for the whip to be removed.

The 51-year-old Canterbury MP has been repeatedly criticized for referring to trans women as male bodies and saying she doesn't think trans women should have access to domestic violence shelters, prisons for women and single-sex toilets.

Several residents of Labor MP Rosie Duffields' constituency have written to the politician urging her to stop attacking the trans community. (Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Duffield's opposition to the Conversion Practices (Prohibition) Bill was at odds with fellow Labor MP Stella Creasy, who represents Walthamstow.

After the debate, she tweeted: “Today at Westminster we tried in vain to get (Lloyd Russell-Moyle's) Bill to finally ban conversion therapy. We are sorry that we were unable to move on to the next stage of the parliamentary debate. To all those who risk being victims of these practices, know that the problem today is politics and not you!

At Westminster today, in vain to try to obtain @lloyd_rm bill to finally ban conversion therapy. We are sorry that we were unable to move on to the next stage of the parliamentary debate – to all those who may be harmed by these practices, know that the problem today is politics, not you! pic.twitter.com/PYeMHycOyo – stellaceasy (@stellaceasy) March 1, 2024

Anneliese Dodds, Labor and Co-op MP for Oxford East also criticized on Twitter, criticizing the Conservative government for repeatedly failing to ban the controversial practice. She wrote: “The Conservatives promised to ban conversion therapy six years ago. Today, they refused to support one. This is a failure of leadership and a betrayal of LGBT people exposed to these abusive practices.

“Labor supports a total ban on conversion practices. »

Meanwhile, Conservative MP Alicia Kearns received widespread praise for holding an Alba MP to account after he removed the 'T' from a reference to the LGBTQ+ community.

The Alba Party is a Scottish nationalist and independence political party, founded in February 2021 and led by former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond. This is essentially a group of people who left the Scottish National Party. No Alba Party candidate has been elected in any election.

“It was trans people who stood with gay people at Stonewall”

In an impassioned speech, Kearns addressed Alba MP Neale Hanvey, who looked visibly disconcerted, saying: “You are suggesting that transgender people don't exist, you are suggesting that they are inferior to other LGB people. I will not tolerate it because it was trans people who stood with gay people at Stonewall, it was trans people who fought alongside them for LGBT rights…

“When you remove the T, you are suggesting that they are smaller. I will be happy to discuss the intricacies of the legislation with you, but when you choose to eradicate, it is wrong.

NEW: Conservative MP Alicia Kearns slams Alba MP for removing T in LGBT You are suggesting that trans people don't exist and that they are inferior to other LGB people. I won't stand it pic.twitter.com/BcSE9Q3LmC – Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 1, 2024

Glasgow-based journalist Tristan Stewart-Robertson was one of many people to share the clip praising Kearns, Tweeter“Tory @AliciaKearns is doing a better job standing up for LGBTQ+ than the entire Labor Party currently or even most of the media (who make money off transphobia and bigotry).”

Former GP Gender Policy Officer Adi Aliza DGalso shared the clip, writing: “It should be noted that @UKLabourIt is @RosieDuffield1 also removed the T+ from LGB in his speech. As far as I know, Duffield is not a member of the LGBT+ community, however (she) seems to think she gets to define who we are and who we support.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has called on the government to ban “harmful” conversion therapy practices from October 2023. After Friday’s chaotic scenes, a total ban seems further away than ever.