Politics
BJP Candidate List 2024: PM Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi
List of BJP candidates 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, the seat he currently represents in the Lower House of Parliament. The announcement is part of the Bhartiya Janata Party's first list of 195 candidates, released on Saturday.
Strong hegemony of Prime Minister Modi on the seat of Varanasi
It is a cliché expression in Indian politics that the road to Delhi passes through Uttar Pradesh. But the Bhartiya Janata Party finds no problem in following the clichés as it fields its prime ministerial candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi seat in 2014.
In his first Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi was pitted against newcomer Arvind Kejriwal, who vowed to crush the BJP's rise to power by defeating its prime ministerial candidate in Varanasi. The third candidate was influential Congress leader Ajay Rai.
Putting his oratorical skills to good use, Narendra Modi stole the limelight in Varanasi and beat his rivals with a staggering 56.37 per cent vote share.
Similarly, in the 2019 general elections, Narendra Modi leaned heavily on issues of nationalism in the backdrop of the Pulwama attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. This time, the victory was even bigger as he secured 63.62 per cent votes to defeat Shalini Yadav of SP and Ajay Rai of Congress.
Congress against PM Modi in Varanasi
This time, the Varanasi contest is expected to be more interesting as the opposition parties have formed an INDIA bloc and as part of a seat-sharing deal, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to support the Congress candidate in Varanasi.
Published: Mar 02, 2024 06:39 PM IST
|
