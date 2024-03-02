Allies of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan nominate Mahmood Khan Achakzai as presidential candidate





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly supported Pashtun-Khwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai as opposition presidential candidate against Pakistan Muslim League joint candidate Asif Ali Zardari- Nawaz (PML-N) and the party. Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

The PML-N and PPP agreed to form a coalition government at the The decision to nominate Achakzai, 75, as a presidential candidate was taken by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), supported by Khan.

Achakzai emerged victorious in Kila Abdullah-cum-Chaman constituency NA-266 in Balochistan in the recently held general elections marred by irregularities and allegations of fraud by opposition parties.

It is worth noting that all candidates supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who were barred from using the “bat” election symbol and contesting under the PTI banner on February 8, have now joined the SIC.

On Saturday, March 2, the nomination papers of the two candidates were submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Farooq H. Naik and Saleem Mandviwala filed the papers for Zardari while PTI leaders Sardar Latif Khosa and Omar Ayub Khan filed the papers for Achakzai before IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq – the presidential election chairman .

Imran Khan's call

According to local media reports, Imran Khan, who remains locked up in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, urged PTI lawmakers to support Achakzai in the upcoming presidential elections, scheduled for March 9. A notification regarding this has been issued by the Election Commission. of Pakistan (ECP), Friday March 1.

Under Pakistani law, the president is elected by members of the National Assembly, the Senate and four provincial assemblies.

Generally, the chief justices of the High Courts preside over presidential elections. Justice Amer Farooq has assumed the role of presiding officer for the upcoming elections.

Earlier this week, a meeting took place between a PTI delegation, led by party chief Asad Qaiser and Achakzai, and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) chief Akhtar Mengal. The two sides had met to formulate a strategy to express their resentment against voter fraud in the general election.

About Asif Ali Zardari

Asif Ali Zardari was unanimously declared a joint candidate by the PML-N and PPP after announcing their coalition, with neither of them managing to achieve a majority on their own.

Watch: Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq, nominated by the PML-N, elected speaker of the lower house

In September last year, Alvi became the fourth democratically elected president to complete a five-year term in Pakistan. However, his term was extended in the absence of the electoral college needed to elect the president.

Zardari served as president from September 2008 to 2013.

PPP's Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochistan chief minister

Meanwhile, PPP candidate Sarfaraz Bugti was elected unopposed as the new chief minister of the restive Balochistan province on Saturday. Bugti had resigned as acting federal interior minister in the caretaker government to contest the provincial legislative elections on the PPP ticket in the February 8 general elections.

(With contribution from agencies)

