Jokowi asks all schools not to cover up cases of bullying: prioritize prevention





Saturday March 2, 2024 – 2:44 p.m. WIB

Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has asked all schools not to cover up cases of bullying or intimidation if it happens between students. Jokowi wants all schools to prioritize prevention and provide protection to victims intimidation. "Prioritize prevention, prioritize the rights of our children, especially victims. Don't let cases happen intimidation covered. This is generally the case intimidation "This was covered up to protect the good reputation of the school," said Jokowi while attending the XXIII PGRI Congress held in Grand Sahid Jakarta on Saturday, March 2, 2024. According to him, a good way to cope intimidation is to complete and improve. Jokowi hopes that all Indonesian teachers will create a safe school environment for all students. "And I have great hopes that teachers will be the spearhead, creating a comfortable school environment, creating a safe school environment for our children," said the former governor of DKI Jakarta.

President Jokowi made a statement to the press after the opening of the TNI Polri Rapim 2024 Furthermore, he also expressed his thanks to the PGRI for improving the professionalism of teachers. This has an impact on the development of human resources. He hopes that the collaboration between the government and PGRI can produce a young generation of excellence and character. "Finally, I am grateful for the active role of PGRI in increasing the professionalism of teachers, in improving the quality of teachers, so that this also has an impact on human resource development, as I said earlier," he said. Safe place Jokowi also hopes that schools will become safe places or secure house for student. He stressed that schools must create a safe and comfortable environment. He mentioned the importance of human resources education, both in physical terms, skill as well as character. "Thank you to the teachers who continue to provide students with a variety of knowledge and character, because a safe school environment, a comfortable school environment will be very important in producing superior students, again very, very important," said Jokowi. Aside from that, Jokowi is also worried about cases intimidation against students at school, resulting in deaths. He stressed that this should not happen again. "Because I'm really worried about the cases that are happening lately intimidation, "Cases of intimidation, cases of violence, cases of harassment that even lead to death, this must not happen again," he said.

