Development of human rights in China praised at seminar

STORY: The development of human rights in China highly praised at a seminar SHOOTING DURATION: February 29, 2024 DATELINE: March 2, 2024 LENGTH: 00:01:40 LOCATION: Paris CATEGORY: POLITICS PHOTO LIST: 1. various from the seminarSTORYLINE:Dozens of French experts hailed the important contribution of Chinese wisdom to the global governance of human rights during a thematic seminar in Paris on Thursday, alongside Xi Jinping's launch on respect and protection of human rights (Franco-Chinese version) China's vision of human rights is centered on the people, said Chen Dong, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in France, in his speech . Chen said that the book describes the Chinese Communist Party's people-centered governance philosophy in the new era, systematically summarizes China's policy on global human rights governance, and provides an authoritative manual for readers. domestic and foreigners to understand China's perspective on human rights. In this increasingly complex and rapidly changing world, the Western model is changing, declared Jean-Christophe Bas, director of the European Center for Studies on the Community of Destiny for Humanity, underlining that the we are witnessing a movement of de-Westernization of the world, or at least a shift from monopoly towards a multipolar vision. world. He stressed that diversity, a central theme of China's vision of human rights, is fundamental to world peace. “China respects and guarantees human rights by adapting to its own conditions, prioritizing the rights of its people above all else,” said Hervé Azoulay, professor at Silk Road Business School. In China, “actions speak more eloquent than words”, believes Joseph Makutu, general director of the preparatory school of the Franco-Chinese university. He welcomed the fact that the development of human rights in China directly benefits people's well-being, including education, employment and health. The president of the Saphir Eurasia Promotion agency, Jean Pegouret, said that China, with “its scale and diversity”, has always strived to strengthen “economic, political, social and cultural, environmental rights and full development of each person in a coordinated manner. Xinhua news agency correspondents from Paris. (XHTV)
