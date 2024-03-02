Vote gain drops in Jogja town, PDIP DPC admits Jokowi's influence









Yogyakarta – The vote share of the PDI Perjuangan in Jogja City in the 2024 elections decreased compared to the 2019 elections. The PDIP DPC in Jogja City also admitted that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had an influence on this result . According to the results of the Jogja City KPU summary data received detikJogja, PDIP's vote count in Jogja City is still higher than that of other political parties. In the city of Jogja, the PDIP managed to obtain 60,246 votes out of 254,381 valid votes. The PDIP managed to win in five electoral districts in the city of Jogja. In detail, Dapil I 13,354, Dapil II 10,696, Dapil III 13,876, Dapil IV 10,609 and Dapil V 11,711. Meanwhile, to get seats in the Jogja City DPRD, we still have to wait for the meeting plenary. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT However, the number of votes obtained by the PDIP in the 2024 elections is still lower than in the 2019 elections. They managed to collect 100,648 votes, or 41.11 percent of the total votes in Jogja City. Thanks to these results, they were able to win 13 seats in the DPRD in the city of Jogja. Responding to this, Chairman of the Jogja City PDIP DPC Eko Suwanto said this achievement was very good, considering that the 2024 election battle would not be easy.



“We understand the political situation in the last elections (2024). So this is the best result of the PDIP in the city of Jogja,” he explained to reporters on Saturday (2/3/2024). Eko also did not deny that his party had also set a higher target compared to the 2019 elections. However, the influence of Jokowi, who according to him implicitly participated in the campaign for the PSI, also had a influence. “We want the best results. However, the last elections were not easy. Mr. Jokowi was born from the PDIP to announce campaign for PSI”, said the president of Commission A DPRD DIY 2019-2024. “Of course it has an influence. Even if PSI, which is considered Pak Jokowi's party, turns out to have no seats in Jogja city, PSI did not get any seats,” added Eko. However, Eko remains grateful to the residents of Jogja town who constantly make their voices heard. He said PDIP's victory in Jogja City further complemented its good results at the DIY and national levels, which so far are still superior based on the regional vote recap results. “In the future, it will be a question of how the selected friends will best discharge their duties. By dedicating their service and politics to the well-being of the people,” he concluded. Watch the video “Says he no longer meets the demands of PDIP executives, Bobby: Thank you“

