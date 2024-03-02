PM Narendra Modi's post-party message announces first list: 'Bow down to the crores…' | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed to millions of selfless party workers for their faith in him as he would contest again from Varanasi in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The party announced the first list of 195 candidates who will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sabha election and it started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. “I thank the leaders of BJP4India and bow to the millions of selfless Karyakartas of the Party for their continued faith in me. I look forward to serving my sisters and brothers of Kashi for the third time,” Modi posted on . Narendra Modi's post-party message announces 1st list: 'Bow down to the crores…' (Saikat Paul) Lok Sabha Election 2024: here is the 1st list of 195 BJP candidates Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. “In 2014, I went to Kashi with a commitment to fulfill people's dreams and empower the poorest of the poor. Over the past ten years, we have made significant progress in various sectors and worked towards better Kashi. These efforts will continue even with greater vigor. I would also like to express special gratitude to the people of Kashi for their blessings, which I greatly cherish. Added PM Modi. Our Party has announced candidates for some seats and will announce the rest in the coming days. I congratulate all those who have been nominated as candidates of our Party and wish them the best. We reach out to citizens based on our track record of good governance and ensure that the fruits of progress reach the poorest of the poor. I am sure that the 140 million people of India will bless us once again and give us even more strength to realize their aspirations and create a Viksit Bharat, PM Modi wrote. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow. The list of candidates for the 195 constituencies included nearly 155 seats won by the party in the 2019 elections. In this list, the party lost more than 20 percent of its MPs. Seven ministers, members of the Rajya Sabha and expected to contest the Lok Sabha elections, have been selected for the elections. Jyotiraditya Scindia will contest from Guna (Madhya Pradesh), Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh (Assam), Bhupender Yadav from Alwar (Rajasthan), Rajeev Chandrashekhar from Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), V Muraleedharan Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot (Gujarat) and Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar ( Gujarat). Announcing the names of the candidates, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said they included 28 women, 47 people below the age of 50, 27 from Scheduled Castes, 18 from Scheduled Tribes and 57 from Other Backward Classes . The first list has 51 seats for Uttar Pradesh, 24 for Madhya Pradesh, 20 for West Bengal, 15 for Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 for Kerala, nine for Telangana, 11 for Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, five and Delhi, three. from Uttarakhand, two each from Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each from Goa, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Daman and Diu. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will fight again from Kota in Rajasthan and Shivraj Singh Chouhan will return to his old parliamentary constituency Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, which he represented for five terms before becoming chief minister of Status in 2005.

