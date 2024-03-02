Top 3 news of the day: Ed Sheeran concert in Jakarta, police urge public to use public transport





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – English tempo completed the top three news stories for Saturday, March 2, 2024. Here are the highlights: Ed Sheeran concert in Jakarta tomorrow, police urge public to use public transportation, Indonesia's bold stance: why diplomatic ties with Israel remain unlikely and European countries continue to support UNRWA for Palestine. Here is the list of the 3 main news on English tempo Today: 1. Ed Sheeran concert in Jakarta tomorrow, police urge public to use public transportation TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – British singer Ed Sheeran will hold his concert at the Jakarta International Stadium, North Jakarta, tomorrow, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Metro Jaya Regional Police Chief Commissioner Traffic Director Latif Usman said the police had prepared 300 people to manage traffic in the JIS or roads leading to the JIS such as Cikunir and Cawang at the East Jakarta and Sudirman in Central Jakarta. For the public who plans to use private vehicles, several parking spaces are prepared. Click here to read more 2. Indonesia's bold stance: why diplomatic ties with Israel remain unlikely TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A foreign media outlet, Jewish Insider, reported on February 28 that Indonesia intended to open formal diplomatic relations with Israel, but that plan was delayed by the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. He said Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and then-Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen had agreed on the final draft of a deal to open diplomatic channels between the two country. Click here to read more 3. European countries continue to support UNRWA for Palestine TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) was founded in 1949 following the establishment of the State of Israel to provide health care, education and other services vital to the Palestinian people. Last month, the agency was accused by Israel of having links to the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, which killed 1,139 Israelis. Israel, which has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip since it began bombing the impoverished enclave on October 7 last year, claimed that 12 UNRWA workers on all 13,000 UNRWA employees in Gaza were involved in Hamas' attack on Israel. Click here to read more Tempo.co

