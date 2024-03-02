Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bulletin Varanasi





Benares: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for the third time in a row. After Prime Minister Modi became the MP from Varanasi, the city witnessed a holistic transformation. During his recent visit to his constituency, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi, taking forward his vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. Last week, while welcoming the Prime Minister at a public meeting in Karkhiyao, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that over the last 10 years, the Prime Minister had offered the holy city projects worth Rs 45,000 crore. Several schemes have been launched by the government for the benefit of the farmers of Varanasi. Varanasi over the last 10 years: Infrastructure development: Over the past 10 years, several viaducts and bridges have been constructed in Varanasi. According to PM Modi's official website, at a cost of 172 crores, a flyover from Chokaghar to Lehartara road was constructed. with Rs 93 crore Lahartara-Fulvariya-Shivpuri-hungi Marg railway bridge was constructed.

Several new roads have been constructed in Varanasi. The PWD has constructed a total of 680 km of roads at a cost of Rs 689 crore. The seventy-two kilometer Varanasi-Gorakhpur highway was constructed at a cost of Rs 3.5 thousand crore. Under the PM Gramin Sadak Yojna, 227 km of roads were constructed with Rs 75 crore.

Several new trains have started from Varanasi, including Vande Bharat.

So far, 15 cargo ships have been put into service. In total, four thousand tons of goods were transported via these ships.

Varanasi airport has been renovated. A new ATC tower and engineering block have been constructed at the airport at a total cost of Rs 26 crore. Two passenger boarding bridges were built.

The government has spent Rs 533 core on Trans Varuna Sewage Yojna. Social protection schemes: According to the website, a total of 4,700 work card holders have secured employment for 100 days.

The government has built 137 playgrounds.

A total of 36,100 people received housing in urban areas.

A total of 13,800 people received housing in rural areas.

Six- and two-seater vehicles were distributed to women.

In total, 12.6 thousand women were associated with livestock breeding.

Programs for the Far Away – Over the last 10 years, 65 'Pashu Arogya' seminars have been organized, according to Prime Minister Modi's official website. A total of 42,000 new members were added to the Gramin Sahakari program.

Eighty-one thousand farmers in Varanasi got Kisan credit card.

One lakh, two thousand farmers received Prime Minister Kisan Saman Nidhi.

The government purchased 1.3 lakh tonnes of wheat from 24,000 farmers.

The government also helped farmers get loans and subsidize urea. Electrical network program. Under the IPDS scheme, underground cabling works were carried out at a total cost of Rs 619 crore.

As part of the RDSS program, the renovation of the 33kv and 11kv lines was undertaken. The total cost incurred in this project was Rs 178 crore.

The government has distributed seven lakh 72,000 LEDs in the constituency in the last 10 years.

Several power plants were built to provide 24-hour electricity to every home in Varanasi. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Varanasi in February this year: Last month, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi. The Prime Minister also visited Banas Kashi Sankul, a milk processing unit of Banaskantha District Milk Producers Cooperative, constructed at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon. To improve road connectivity in Varanasi, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several road projects, including four laning of Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of NH-233. 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam: “PM Modi launches Kashi Tamil Sangamam, highlighting historical ties. Flags of Varanasi-Kanyakumari Express, aimed at uniting Tamil Nadu and Kashi,” the website read. The UP CM was also present at the event.

