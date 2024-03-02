Trump and special counsel disagree in Florida courtroom over future of classified documents case





Fort Pierce, Fla. — Days after the Supreme Court agreed to determine whether he was absolutely immune from prosecution, former President Donald Trump and his legal team were in a Florida courtroom, as the judge in charge of the federal case against him assessed the classified documents on Friday. the case will be judged.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, has not set a trial date. She seemed skeptical of the July date proposed by special adviser Jack Smith. The hearing, which has already lasted two hours, focused primarily on how the case can proceed to trial and what pretrial hearings and procedures will be necessary.

Both Trump and Smith were present in the federal courtroom during the marathon morning session. It was the first time they had been in the same room since January, when Trump's lawyers argued at an appeals court hearing in Washington that he had broad immunity from prosecution for alleged actions while president.

Trump entered the court wearing a blue suit and red tie and spoke occasionally with his lawyers, who accompanied him throughout the proceedings. He looked mostly at the judge, sometimes at the prosecutors.

Prosecutors on Thursday evening proposed a July 8 trial date, while the defense, which argued a fair trial would not be possible before the November election, admitted that August or September would be feasible if the court required as the trial moves forward. Both sides continued to assert their preferred dates.

“The only thing the parties can agree on is that this case can go to trial this summer,” Assistant Special Prosecutor Jay Bratt argued Friday. But Cannon called some of the Justice Department's proposed pretrial deadlines “unrealistic” and said she needed space in the case to “allow for some flexibility.”

Judge Cannon continued to try to address the complex evidence and rules of classified evidence in the case and their impact on the trial date. She seemed reluctant to schedule the affair in July.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, stressed that the former president, starting in March, would be on trial in another case in New York until mid-May, so his lawyers “cannot effectively prepare this trial by July”. Prosecutors pointed out that Blanche chose to take on the documents file even though he already had the New York file. Blanche countered that a defendant should have the lawyer of his choice and said, “We're not trying to compete with each other.”

Blanche said the “easy way out” would be to start after the 2024 election, at the end of November, to avoid “pushing us into a kind of frenzy.”

The parties said they believed the case would take four or five weeks and discussed Justice Department guidelines that prohibit any “open” investigations in the run-up to a presidential election. Trump's team argued that having the case go to trial in the fall constituted a form of “election interference,” but prosecutors rejected that claim, telling the court that election-related guidelines applied to indictments and accusations and not to actual trials, which are within the jurisdiction of the courts.

Cannon also examined the various procedures required to use and review classified evidence under the Classified Information Protection Act (CIPA) and how that could affect trial schedules, noting at one point that a case cited by the Justice Department involving classified documents lasted three and a half years. years to complete.

The other part of Friday's morning session focused on Trump's motion to compel the Justice Department to investigate evidence that proves — according to Trump's lawyers — that the case was politically motivated .

Prosecutor David Harbach called their arguments “baseless theories about the origins of this protection” in an effort to get a formal hearing and force the turnover of evidence.

They said holding a hearing on this evidence would be “unprecedented” and criticized Trump's team for failing to cite previous cases in which such a hearing was held.

But Trump says he is entitled to additional information beyond what the special prosecutor is required to provide. His legal team says the special counsel fails to acknowledge “the exculpatory and discoverable evidence in the hands of senior White House, Justice Department and FBI officials who provided advice and assistance during this illegal mission, and the agencies that supported the flawed investigation.” since its inception, such as NARA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (“ODNI”), and other politically charged components of the intelligence community.

Trump lawyer Emil Bove argued former president's lawyers couldn't 'take charge' [the prosecutor’s] word for that” when he says the burden of proof does not apply to a larger team. He also argued that they should be able to discuss why President Biden has not been indicted for what they said was similar conduct, a claim the Justice Department has refuted in court documents.

As he left the field for the lunch break, he briefly looked at the press behind him.

The parties discussed allowing defendants to include in publicly filed motions sensitive information that is normally subject to a protective order – such as witness names, witness statements and grand jury information. .

Cannon had previously authorized the inclusion, but Smith argued in court filings that she should back off.

Judge Cannon seemed defensive about his earlier order allowing the information, but was willing to hear the parties. Prosecutors said the inclusion of sensitive documents would not only pose a danger to witnesses but could also affect the integrity of the trial.

The prosecution said it planned to call 40 witnesses at trial and argued the majority of them could be affected by any disclosure of information.

“There has been so much witness intimidation… related to any case in which Mr. Trump is charged,” Harbach claimed in court. “It’s a real concern.”

Cannon said witness protection was “paramount,” but she had to weigh that against “the transparency of criminal proceedings” guaranteed by the Constitution. She said she was open to reasonable measures to protect security. The special counsel also rejected Cannon's suggestion that the documents could be included but with names redacted.

Then, later in the hearing, Cannon asked Harbach when prosecutors would release a witness list. Special counsel Jack Smith looked visibly shocked.

“This is not about Donald Trump defending the First Amendment,” Harbach said. “We have to say what this is about,” he added, urging the judge to prevent the names of witnesses from being made public.

“I think your position, to some extent, is unprecedented,” Cannon responded.

Cannon also had scathing responses to Trump's lawyers and blocked defense attorney Emil Bove from leading the campaign into the courtroom. Bove tried to claim the government's efforts were “frivolous” because Trump “should be preparing for Super Tuesday.”

“That's fine. Can we talk about the real legal issues,” the judge replied. “Is your argument only about time spent elsewhere?

Trump's lawyers have argued that the former president is entitled to a public trial, which they say includes publicly filing motions.

Nauta's lawyer, Stanley Woodward, accused the Justice Department of “shielding” its investigation in Washington by keeping much of the grand jury documents from the original investigation sealed. Prosecutors said they were working to ensure that some material could be disclosed by that jurisdiction's chief judge. A grand jury in Washington, D.C., first investigated the documents case, then the special prosecutor began calling witnesses in Florida and eventually indicted Trump in Florida, where classified documents were found in the residence of the former president at Mar-a-Lago.

A media coalition, including CBS News, also urged the court to allow as many public disclosures as possible.

“There is so much secrecy that it is difficult to understand what is happening and for the public to have confidence in the process,” the press secretary said.

Cannon said she would take the arguments under advisement and issue a ruling, but she did not say when. She at times seemed overwhelmed by the number of questions raised in the case, saying she had about 20 motions to review and that the case involved many complex issues. More than once she said there was a lot to do.

At the end of the hearing, Smith and Trump appeared to look at each other. It's been a tumultuous week for Smith, with his election interference case in Washington against Trump on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court considers the issue of presidential immunity, and the timing of that classified documents case remains unclear.

Robert Legare is a CBS News multiplatform reporter and producer who covers the Justice Department, federal courts and investigations.

