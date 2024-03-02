Labor unsure whether to drop leveling up phrase amid questions over Northern spending

Labor is struggling to decide whether or not to drop the phrase “levelling up”, amid questions over what the party will offer Northern voters ahead of the election, I can reveal.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner and her counterpart Michael Gove, the secretary of state, are both due to deliver speeches to the Northern Convention in Leeds on Friday, ahead of the general election.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracey Brabin, who is hosting the conference, said she had little interest in whether the phrase “levelling up” would survive as long as promises of funding and resources for the North were kept.

But a survey shared with I This week showed that around 40 percent of key target voters are still unconvinced by Labor, despite the party leading by a wide margin against the Conservatives.

Many undecided voters are those who abandoned the Labor Party in 2019 to vote for Boris Johnson on a program to solve Brexit and improve the most deprived parts of the country.

While some have opposed the Conservatives and returned to Labor, more than one in three say they would not vote for either party.

Labor has made few spending commitments so far, despite figures showing stark inequalities between the UK's richest and poorest regions continue to grow.

A study published today by think tank IPPR North shows it will take more than 50 years, until 2080 at the earliest, for the gap in healthy life expectancy to close between the North and the South-East, according to current trends.

Michael Gove is also due to speak at the Northern Convention (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Wealth inequality is also set to widen, with the gap reaching 228,800 per capita between the North and South East by the end of the decade.

IPPR North is calling on major parties to commit to action before the elections, suggesting a raid on capital gains tax, mainly paid by the South's richest earners, which could raise up to 13 billion per month. year.

Zo Billingham, director of IPPR North, said: “This is a crucial time for elections and politicians cannot afford to ignore the increasingly marginal but critical voters of the North while they will go to the polls twice in the next 12 months.

Without determined and renewed action in the next parliament, life across the country will continue to be lived in very different and unfair ways, with gaping gaps in wealth and employment only set to widen between the North and the rest of the country and differences in healthy life expectancy that will persist for a long time. too long.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said there were no plans for a wealth tax in Labor's program and it is understood the position remains unchanged.

But while more precise policy details are still being worked out, I understands that there is uncertainty about how Labor should handle the future of leveling up.

I think Angela Rayner and Keir Starmers' team want to pursue some of the [levelling up] On the agenda is a continuing debate over whether or not to call for a leveling up, a Labor source said.

Labor shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said there were no plans to impose a wealth tax (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Ahead of the conference, Labor avoided the slogan in most of its advertising, instead pledging to unleash power in the North through increased devolution, better wages, public railways and investment in green energy .

But Ms Rayner was also quoted as saying: Under a Labor government it will be the masons, bus drivers and mechanics who will level up the North and give us our renaissance.

It is understood that the current view from Labor HQ is that while there are no plans to officially abandon the phrase, Labor is likely to use the upgrade much less and focus on what he believes are more voter-friendly terms.

Last year it was reported that Tory MPs were being asked to abandon leveling up in favor of alternatives such as intensification, strengthening communities or even a review after Rishi Sunak replaced Boris Johnson.

More important than this phrase is what its abandonment could mean for future funding opportunities in the North.

The government says more than $11 billion in funding for cities across the country has been promised in various liquidity categories.

Although this funding has already been committed, the question remains what Labor would offer instead if the leveling department was scrapped entirely.

Ms Brabin said I : No matter what you call it leveling up, northern power or bridging the North-South gap, what we need is action, not words.

I am confident that with Rachel Reeves, Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner, we have a team that understands the needs of the North and will deliver on its promises.

Another Labor source in the North said I : I don't think the public wants other gimmicks but at the same time, some things are symbolic.

Perhaps the party would fear that upgrading the plans destroyed by Labor would be an easy attack for the Tories.

From where we are, there is optimism.

Rachel Reeves is not going to deploy Boris Johnson's promises in front of a locomotive, which she says she can keep.