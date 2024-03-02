Assassination of political refugee in Iraqi Kurdistan raises questions during Turkish diplomatic negotiations





Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Mohammed Hussein of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) summoned with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Thursday in the southern province of Antalya.



The meeting of these two ministers took place on the eve of the imminent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to Iraq and the Kurdistan region. The meeting coincided with the assassination of a Turkish political refugee in Sulaymaniyah. This diplomatic meeting takes place in the context of a series of recent engagements between Turkey and Iraq and the Kurdistan region. Analysts interpret Turkey's intensified diplomatic activities as a precursor to increased cross-border efforts against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Notably, Turkish military operations against the PKK in northern Iraq resulted in substantial losses, coinciding with the intensification of Turkish attacks against Kurdish territories in Iraq and Syria. Furthermore, the recent elections in Kirkuk sets off allegations of Turkish interference in the region's political affairs. Previously, Fidan undertook a three-day visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in August 2023. Minister Fidan, alongside Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Masrour Barzani, notably reiterated Ankara's commitment to strengthening ties with Erbil (Hewlr). At the beginning of February, Turkish Defense Minister Yaar Gler and Chief of General Staff Metin Grak visited Erbil for various talks. Following Glers' visit, the deployment of Iraqi border guards near the Turkish border in the Amadiya district of Duhok province demonstrates efforts to establish military installations in this strategically important area. It appears that the KDP is using Iraqi border guards to exert military pressure on territories controlled by the PKK, allegedly in response to requests from Turkey for support in its invasion strategies. As accusations persist regarding the KDP's collaboration with Turkey in military offensives against Kurdish areas in Iraq, many people in Iraqi Kurdistan believe that the Turkish National Intelligence Organization has orchestrated the assassinations of Kurdish political activists in the region since 2021. Targeting of another Kurdish political refugee from Turkey on day of foreign ministers meeting meeting raises additional questions. Amid these diplomatic exchanges, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Friday Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (KRI), during his visit to Turkey for the 3rd Antalya Diplomatic Forum. The meeting between the two counterparts took place against a backdrop of heightened tensions, reflecting Turkey's broader diplomatic and military maneuvers in Iraq and the Kurdistan region, which have been seen by Zeyneb Murad, co-president of the Kurdistan National Congress (KNK), as a potential basis for a large-scale military operation. Meanwhile, the official statement of the presidential communications office regarding Nechirvan Barzani's visit notably omitted the term “Kurdistan”, opting instead for a fabricated designation: “Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government”. This deliberate choice, deviating from the entity's official name, the Kurdistan Regional Government, has been interpreted as an attempt to avoid recognition of “Kurdistan”, which covers regions within Turkish borders, as well as parts of Iran and Syria.

