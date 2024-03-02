PTI seeks NRO for Imran Khan from US, IMF, says top PML-N leader





“The party founded by Imran opens the door to foreign interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs,” he said.

PTI supporters wave flags as they protest to demand free and fair election results, in Peshawar, February 17, 2024. Reuters “PTI meets US lawmakers over meddling in Pakistan election.” Iqbal asked the former ruling party to play a constructive role as opposition. “Parties should approach the judiciary and the ECP for election complaints.”

Lashing out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for raising the issue of election rigging with foreign countries and institutions, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal , said the party was actually begging “the United States (US) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an NRO to its founder Imran Khan.

The party founded by Imran opens the door to foreign interference in Pakistan's internal affairs, Iqbal criticized the PTI after it wrote to the IMF demanding an audit of the 2024 national elections before bailout negotiations.

He made the statement while speaking to Geo News Naya Pakistan program with Shahzad Iqbal on Saturday.

Thirty-one members of the US Congress have signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging them not to recognize a new government.

Election rigging is not a central issue for the former ruling party. They are pleading with the US and the IMF to provide the PTI founder with an NRO (a term used to get prosecutions dropped and safe political passage) which they certainly won't be able to get from there.

He further said that former Prime Minister Khan will face action against him. The PML-N central leader urged all parties to work together to bring the country out of crisis after the completion of the election phase.

Iqbal said he would like the party founded by Imran to play a constructive role as opposition as it has already accepted the results of the February 8 polls after its leaders were sworn in as lawmakers in the relevant assemblies .

The PML-N said those who have complaints against the election event should head to judicial concern forums and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instead of leveling allegations and raising the country's internal issues with foreign countries.

According to preliminary results of the poll, the party led by Nawaz is able to form its government in the Centre, the largest province of Punjab, with the support of seven allied parties, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which is is ranked third after the vote. 2024 national polls.

However, the ailing party founded by Imran, whose candidates contested the general elections as independents, won the largest number of seats, but it lacks the strength to lead the country despite its merger with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and the formation of a coalition composed of a total of five parties.

