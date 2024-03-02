Politics
Opinion: Gavin Newsom is unpopular, but the latest recall campaign is doomed to fail
In some ways, it's completely understandable that many Californians think they and their state would be better off without Gavin Newsom as governor.
California has seemingly intractable problems that have gotten worse during his five years as governor:homelessness is the most obvious problem— and Newsom's penchant for boasting and grandstanding can be irritating.
Although California is a deeply blue state politically, arecent Public Policy Institute of California pollfound that fewer than half of adult Californians and likely voters think the state is moving in the right direction and approve of the way Newsom has governed.
Although Newsom still enjoys strong support among his fellow Democrats and Republicans are, predictably, just as strongly critical, his loss of approval by independent voters is the main reason for his overall image negative, a PPIC survey found.
Newsoms recently decided to tour the country as a surrogate campaigner for President Joe Biden — and buildhis own political position– probably contributes to his poor image at home. For many, this implies that the state and its problems, notablyhuge budget deficitare now playing second fiddle to Newsom's political ambitions, whatever they may be, and are surely a factor in a renewed campaign this week to recall the governor.
Orrin Heatliea retired Yolo County sheriffs deputy who led the 2021 recall effort and is returning as the group's president Rebuilding Californiainsists that this time it's different.
People are hurting more than ever in California, he said at the launch of the recall effort. Gas prices and people's grocery bills are higher than ever. Crime is out of control, stores across the state are closing, and this governor is giving free aid and health insurance to thousands of people living here illegally while we face a $70 billion deficit. dollars, not to mention that our taxes are the highest in the world. the nation.
This man aspires to be the next president, Heatlie added. Although we want him to leave California government, we don't want him to move to Washington. The country cannot afford it.
That said, a second campaign to recall Newsom is a waste of time and energy. He easily beat the first recall in 2021 with nearly 62% of the vote. A year later, he won a second term by a similar margin and would almost certainly win again if recall supporters can collect enough signatures to put him on the ballot.
Even if they could force a recall election — and even if they assembled an impressive list of Newsom failures — recall advocates would need a viable replacement to have even a remote chance of success. In California, a recall is a two-step process. Voters simultaneously decide whether they wish to oust the outgoing president and choose among declared candidates to replace him.
This was demonstrated in 2003 during thefirst and only successful recallof a governor of California. Then-Gov. Gray Davis would almost certainly have survived the recall if actor Arnold Schwarzenegger had not stepped forward to replace him.
Three years ago, the leading candidate to succeed Newsom was the host of a right-wing radio show. Larry Elder, who clearly saw it as an opportunity for self-aggrandizement rather than a serious interest in governance. He was an easy target for the Newsom campaign.
Given how few Republican politicians there are in California these days, it's hard to imagine anyone running to replace Newsom making a difference — or raising the millions of dollars a campaign would require. . The only alternative would be a wealthy celebrity capable of self-funding a campaign, like Schwarzenegger, but who is that, if anyone?
CalMattersis a public interest journalism company committed to explaining how the California State Capitol works and why it matters.
