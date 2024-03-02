Politics
PM Narendra Modi's message after BJP announces first list of candidates: I bow to
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will contest for the third time from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and all members of the left. workers (workers) for showing “constant” confidence in him.
In another message, PM Modi congratulated the 194 candidates named in the BJP's first list. Our Party has announced candidates for some seats and will announce the rest in the coming days. I congratulate all those who have been nominated as candidates of our party and wish them the best,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi further said that the efforts made by the central government over the last ten years continue with even greater vigor.
We reach out to citizens based on our track record of good governance and ensure that the fruits of progress reach the poorest of the poor. I am sure that the 140 million people of India will bless us once again and give us even more strength to realize their aspirations and create a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said.
The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in which it contested against 34 Union ministers. The party has announced 51 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 15 each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 20 for West Bengal, 12 in Kerala, 11 each for Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, nine in Telangana, five for Delhi, two for Jammu. and Kashmir, two for Arunachal Pradesh, one for Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Daman and Diu also.
(With contributions from the agency)
Published: Mar 02, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
