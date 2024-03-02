PM Narendra Modi's message after BJP announces first list of candidates: I bow to





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will contest for the third time from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and all members of the left. workers (workers) for showing “constant” confidence in him. In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi said that he is looking forward to serving the people of Kashi for the third time. I thank the leaders of @BJP4India and bow to the millions of selfless Karyakartas of the Party for their continued faith in me. I look forward to serving my sisters and brothers of Kashi for the third time,” PM Modi said. In 2014, I went to Kashi with a commitment to fulfill people's dreams and empower the poorest of the poor. Over the past ten years, we have made significant progress in various sectors and worked towards better Kashi. These efforts will continue with even greater vigor. I would also like to express special gratitude to the people of Kashi for their blessings, which I greatly cherish,” the Prime Minister said. In another message, PM Modi congratulated the 194 candidates named in the BJP's first list. Our Party has announced candidates for some seats and will announce the rest in the coming days. I congratulate all those who have been nominated as candidates of our party and wish them the best,” he said. Prime Minister Modi further said that the efforts made by the central government over the last ten years continue with even greater vigor. We reach out to citizens based on our track record of good governance and ensure that the fruits of progress reach the poorest of the poor. I am sure that the 140 million people of India will bless us once again and give us even more strength to realize their aspirations and create a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said. The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in which it contested against 34 Union ministers. The party has announced 51 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 15 each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 20 for West Bengal, 12 in Kerala, 11 each for Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, nine in Telangana, five for Delhi, two for Jammu. and Kashmir, two for Arunachal Pradesh, one for Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Daman and Diu also. (With contributions from the agency) Stage alert!

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more. Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now! Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news. More less Published: Mar 02, 2024, 10:47 PM IST



