Imran Khan's party says protests will continue until his release, demands return of stolen warrant | World News





A day before the election of Pakistan's new prime minister, the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday it would continue its protests in courts, Parliament and on the streets until his release. and the restoration of the party's stolen mandate be restored.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held rallies, silent protests and demonstrations across the country on Saturday. In Lahore, the party faced resistance and there was a police crackdown with baton charges and the arrest of some leaders.

The protest rallies followed a direct appeal from Khan, 71, who is incarcerated in the high-security Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi after being convicted in several cases. While Khan and other prominent leaders were unable to contest the February 8 elections and his party's symbol, the iconic cricket bat, was torn down, PTI-backed independent candidates won more than 90 seats, making it the largest group.

However, as part of a post-election alliance, allegedly to keep Khan from power, his two closest rival parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), came together to form a government at the time of the vote. Center.

Khan has previously claimed that the 2024 elections are the mother of all rigging. Late Friday evening, a message from Khan's official X account called on his followers to hit the roads on Saturday.

Loosely translated from Urdu, the message on X read: Pakistanis, you should never accept this illegitimate government. The entire nation, including members of provincial and national assemblies, and local organizations should demonstrate that they are a living nation by peacefully protesting the worst violation of their right to vote and at the mentioned time of 11 a.m. on Saturday .

The party's official Karachi, came out in large numbers to protest against the unprecedented elections. fraud in the 2024 general elections, perpetrated by the illegitimate, authoritarian and fascist regime, which stole the two-thirds majority mandate from the PTI. Addressing a gathering here, PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat urged the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the violation of fundamental rights of Pakistanis under the watch of the judiciary.

Referring to the coalition government expected to rule Pakistan, Marwat said the reality of the ruling government was to steal the warrant of Prisoner No. 804. Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Parvez Elahi, Bushra Bibi, Yasmin Rashid, Sanam Javed and other PTI leaders have been unjustly imprisoned by the fascist regime imposed on us for the last two years, Dawn.com quoted Marwat as saying while addressing protesters at the rally.

Marwat said Imran was innocent but imprisoned for seven months, adding that the PTI founder's only sin was 'no chanting at all' and fighting for haqeeqi azaadi (real freedom). We will continue our struggle and protests in the courts, parliament and on the streets until Imran is released. [..] and recovery of our mandate, the PTI leader was quoted as saying by the web portal.

In Lahore, police resorted to baton beating and arrested PTI leaders, including Mian Shehzad Farooq, while they were protesting against election rigging, The News International reported.

Under the alliance agreement between the PML-N and the PPP, Shehbaz Sharif is expected to be the next Prime Minister with the external support of the PPP while Asif Ali Zardari is expected to be the next President with the support of the PML- NOT. The election of the prime minister will take place on Sunday while that of the president will take place on March 9.

