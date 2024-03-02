LIVE: Donald Trump speaks at Greensboro Coliseum rally





GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) Donald Trump speaks at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered before his Saturday afternoon rally at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The “Get Out the Vote Rally” will take place Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum complex on West Gate City Boulevard.

Doors opened at 11 a.m. and Trump began speaking around 2:14 p.m.

Who will be Donald Trump's running mate?

Trump began his speech by addressing topics such as immigration and border security, as well as his ongoing legal battles.

Video shows thousands of people gathered outside the Greensboro Coliseum waiting for the doors to open, waving flags and chanting in support of the former president.

FOX8's Justin Lundy is on scene as supporters of the former president and several other prominent North Carolina Republicans spoke.

Notable participants and speakers at the gathering include:

Representative Virginia Foxx Senator Ted Budd President of the North Carolina Sheriff's Association Darren Campbell Representative Jimmy Dixon NCGOP President Michael Whatley Speaker of the North Carolina House Representative Tim Moore. Representative Dan Bishop Addison McDowell Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson

Foxx, Campbell, Dixon, Whatley, Moore, Bishop, McDowell, Budd and Robinson gave the keynote address for a little more than half an hour at the start of the rally.

Trump is coming to Greensboro after his victory in the South Carolina primary against Nikki Haley.

The Greensboro Police Department announced Thursday that drivers can expect delays and heavy traffic around the Coliseum area on Saturday. If you don't need to be in the area, it is suggested to avoid it.

As of Friday afternoon, the GPD said it was still establishing times and itineraries for Trump's visit. However, no roads along the route are expected to be closed for an extended period.

Trump's speech will be broadcast live here on MyFOX8.com as well as on our Facebook.

