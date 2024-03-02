Prabowos and Taiwan's diplomatic approach





Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subiantos ascends to the presidency as a quick preliminary tally pending official validation by Indonesia's Election Commission shows it marks an important turning point in diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Taiwan. This is notable given its expected divergence from Indonesian President Joko Widodos' foreign policy approach. Prabowo is known for his adaptive stance in international engagements, which deviates from Widodos' steadfast strategy. This is evidenced by Widodo's infrequent participation in UN sessions, where he is generally represented by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. A change is expected with the Prabowos administration. Known as Mr. Worldwide, he is expected to take a distinct and potentially capricious approach to Indonesia's diplomatic efforts. Drawing on the ideas of Ben Bland, director of the Asia-Pacific program at Chatham House, Prabowo is likely to introduce a new and unpredictable dimension to Indonesian diplomacy, characterized by vigor and spontaneity. Under Widodo, diplomacy has been relatively static, characterized by a largely reactive approach. Regarding Taiwan, Indonesia has always adhered to the one-China policy. Prabowo recently launched a campaign to promote food self-sufficiency in Indonesia, promising his voters a surplus within two to three years. The initiative aims to reduce dependence on global superpowers such as the United States and the EU, as well as East Asian regional powers such as South Korea, Japan and China. If Prabowo stays true to his goals, there is scope for a more dynamic interpretation of the One-China policy. Under Prabowo's leadership, there could be an opportune time for such progress, the author said in his article Time to boost Indonesia-Taiwan in the Taipei Times. Prabowo has repeatedly censured major nations when speaking about his foreign policy prospects, saying these countries have double standards when it comes to Indonesia. It highlights a future where the country has emancipated itself from dependence on these nations and speaks to changing global dynamics. In a scenario where Indonesia achieves self-reliance and its nickel market reduces its dependence on China, it is possible that Indonesia would view Taiwan as a separate, sovereign entity. This would increase Taiwan's political and legal recognition on the world stage. However, such conjecture depends on Prabowo's diplomatic approach. The development trajectory of Indonesia and Taiwan depends on whether Prabowo can adapt in his relations with China and come up with constructive proposals regarding Taiwan's status. Given his experience as a former military officer, Prabowo should approach diplomacy with a strategic vision. The evolving landscape of Indonesia-Taiwan relations is likely to generate mutual benefits and foster growth in various sectors. Taiwan has played a central role in facilitating electoral processes in Indonesia, as many Indonesian expatriates in Taiwan participate in voting exercises. This highlights the mutual benefits of deepening ties between the two nations. The author argues that under Prabowo, there is a chance that Indonesia will reassess its position towards Taiwan. This would depend on a comprehensive assessment encompassing political, economic and military considerations. Mr. Syaprin Zahidi is a lecturer at the Department of International Relations, Universiti Utara Malang and a doctoral student at Ghazali Shafie Graduate School of Government, Universiti Utara Malaysia.

