Pakistan Foreign Ministry rejects US instructions on investigation into election fraud allegations | World News





Pakistan has rejected the US suggestion to investigate discrepancies in the February 8 general elections, saying it will not give in to outside diktats.

In her weekly address to the press on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch categorically stated that “no country could give instructions” to Pakistan, an independent and sovereign nation.

We believe in our own sovereign right to take decisions regarding Pakistan's internal affairs, Baloch said, as quoted by Dawn News, in response to comments made by his US counterpart regarding allegations of misconduct during the contentious general elections.

Earlier this week, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said any allegations of interference or fraud should be fully and transparently investigated in accordance with Pakistan's laws and procedures.

On another occasion, Miller said: Regarding investigations into reported irregularities, we want those investigations to continue. [and] completed as soon as possible. The comments were prompted by accusations, particularly from imprisoned candidates backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, of falsification and manipulation of election results.

The results were announced after an unprecedented delay by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP and the caretaker government strongly refuted the accusations, urging political parties to pursue legal remedies for their complaints through courts and other appropriate avenues.

Miller is not the only U.S. official to express concerns about the polls.

Citing “strong evidence” of electoral fraud in Pakistan, a group of influential lawmakers, including Muslim lawmakers, belonging to the ruling Democratic Party, urged US President Joe Biden to refuse “recognition” of a new government in Islamabad until a transparent and credible investigation is conducted. is conducted.

The February 8 general election, marred by allegations of widespread fraud in Pakistan, resulted in a hung parliament, with independent candidates backed by the PTI party winning more than 90 seats in the 266-member National Assembly. .

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 75 seats and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won 54 seats.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) won 17 seats.

In a joint letter to President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the lawmakers expressed concerns about “pre- and post-election manipulation in Pakistan's recent parliamentary elections,” urging the US Congress to “refuse the recognition of a new government in Pakistan until a thorough, transparent and credible investigation into election interference has been conducted.”

Islamabad is a long-time ally of Washington and it is in the United States' interest to ensure that democracy thrives in Pakistan and that election results reflect the interests of the Pakistani people, not those of the elite and the Pakistani army, indicates the letter sent. said Wednesday.

Since the elections resulted in a hung Parliament, the PML-N and PPP have reached a post-election deal with four other parties to form a coalition government, which could effectively end Khan's chances of returning to power. power.

A party must win 133 of the 265 seats contested in the 266 seats in the National Assembly to form the government.

The PTI has rejected attempts by the PML-N and the PPP to form a coalition government, warning that stripping its public support from “mandate stealers” would lead to worst political instability.

“Given the strong evidence of pre-election and post-election fraud, we urge you to wait until a thorough, transparent and credible investigation has been conducted before recognizing a new Pakistani government. If you fail to take this necessary action, you risk enabling undemocratic behavior by Pakistani authorities and undermining the democratic will of the Pakistani people,” the US lawmakers said.

The letter urges Pakistani authorities to release anyone arrested for engaging in political speech or activity and directs State Department officials in Pakistan to collect information on such cases and advocate for their release.

He urged the Biden administration to “make clear” to Pakistani authorities that U.S. law provides accountability for acts that violate human rights, undermine democracy or deepen corruption, “including the possibility of put an end to military and other cooperation.”

About 35 members of Congress, led by the Democratic Party's Gregorio Casar, wrote a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging them not to recognize the new government in Islamabad until the country cash-strapped has formally investigated the fraud allegations.

In response to a question about the letter, Baloch said: This is a communication between US public officials and is not addressed to the government of Pakistan. We therefore have no comment to make on these letters. Baloch said Pakistan is a vibrant democracy and has the necessary national frameworks to resolve issues related to elections or democratic processes.

The spokesperson also refrained from commenting on PTI founder Imran Khan's letter to the International Monetary Fund, which linked any future financial support to the election audit.

“As you know, (acting) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar made a statement on this matter. The Finance Ministry takes the lead on IMF-related issues and will therefore be better placed to comment on this topic, she said.

