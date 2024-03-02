PM expected to back millions in bailout loans for industry





Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly behind a plan to support the struggling energy sector. Photo: PA (PENNSYLVANIA) Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly preparing to offer a support package to struggling businesses in gas-intensive sectors as energy prices soar. The BBC and FT reported that the Department of Business is awaiting further action, with the Treasury reviewing the proposals. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday called on the Treasury to support businesses as production in gas-intensive industries, such as the steel and concrete sectors, threatens to grind to a halt. The proposals could include loans totaling hundreds of millions of pounds. A spokesperson for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said: Ministers and officials continue to engage constructively with industry to better understand and help mitigate price impacts high global gas prices. Our priority is to guarantee cost control and the maintenance of energy supplies. Yahoo Finance UK has also contacted the Treasury and the Cabinet Office for comment. Crushing energy costs have forced manufacturers to warn of rising costs of goods. Some have decided to close factories and factories, as it is unprofitable to continue production under current conditions. A source close to the chancellor told the FT that Sunak has an “open mind” on the issue. Learn more: Sunak likely to have 'little money for public services' despite tax rises The issues are not limited to industry. Last week, the National Grid (NG.L) has issued a stark warning that the UK faces an increased threat of power outages this winter, as well as a restricted electricity supply. The company's Electricity System Operator (ESO) said Britain's infrastructure would be able to get enough gas to get through the winter, but reduced its buffer supply forecast. About half of the country's gas demand is used to heat homes, while another quarter is used to generate electricity. National Grid oversees the country's energy supply and ensures that supply and demand are balanced. ESO is a legally separate company within National Grid. In recent weeks, nine small energy suppliers have gone bankrupt due to soaring energy prices. Enstroga, Igloo Énergie and Symbio Énergie went bankrupt at the end of September. Others included Peoples Energy, Green Supplier Ltd, Utility Point, PfP Energy, MoneyPlus Energy and Avro Energy. Wholesale gas prices have already increased sixfold, while the price cap on energy bills has increased by $139 ($188) to $1,277. Experts predict it could rise again by almost 400 in April. Energy bills could rise by up to 30% next year if gas and electricity prices continue to rise and more suppliers go bust, according to research firm Cornwall Insight. He expects the energy price cap to rise to around 1,660. Reasons for the dramatic increase in electricity prices include low gas reserves, high commodity and carbon prices, increased global demand and low wind generation. Watch: Energy crisis: Boris Johnson reportedly backs multi-million pound plan to support businesses

