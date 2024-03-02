Iran-Türkiye trade tops $500 million in January





TEHRAN – Trade between Iran and Turkey reached $501 million in January, an increase of 2% compared to the same month last year. According to the latest figures released by the Turkish Statistics Institute (TURKSTAT), Iran's trade with the neighboring country amounted to $493 million in January 2023, Tasnim news agency reported. According to TURKSTAT, Turkey's exports to Iran in the mentioned month reached $324 million, recording an increase of 35 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. Turkey exported more than $240 million worth of products to the Islamic Republic in the first month of 2023. Turkey imports from Iran, however, recorded a 30 percent decline from $253 million in January 2023 to $177 million in the first month of 2024. Trade between Iran and Turkey amounted to $5.490 billion in 2023, a decline of 14%. Based on data previously released by the Turkish Statistics Institute, the value of Iranian exports to Turkey increased by 19 percent to $3.35 billion in 2022. Turkey imported more than $2.82 billion worth of basic goods from the Islamic Republic in 2021. Based on the mentioned data, Iranian imports from the country also recorded an 11% increase to $3.07 billion last year, compared to 2021, when the figure was $2.77 billion. dollars. According to the Turkish Statistics Institute, trade between the two countries recorded an increase of 15% in 2022 compared to 2021. The value of trade between the two neighbors reached $6.42 billion in 2022, up from $5.59 billion the previous year. Iran's trade balance with Turkey was positive $280 million in Iran's favor over the past year. Last July, Iran and Turkey discussed ways to develop economic relations as well as political ties during the Turkish-Iranian High-Level Cooperation Council in Tehran. During the meeting, co-chaired by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the two sides negotiated the extension of the gas export contract between the two sides for the next 25 years. During the meeting, President Raisi noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to develop its economic relations with neighboring countries. The president also described Tehran-Ankara relations as positive and progressive, saying the two countries should pursue appropriate policies to increase their annual trade to $30 billion. On the sidelines of the mentioned meeting, Iranian Minister of Energy Ali-Akbar Mehrabian also held talks with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dunmez, during which the two sides exchanged views on cooperation in energy fields. FE/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/495609/Iran-Turkey-trade-surpasses-500m-in-January The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos