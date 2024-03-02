“People of Telangana want Narendra Modi to be PM for the third time”: G Kishan Reddy









Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]March 2 (ANI): Telangana BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the people of the state want Narendra Modi to be Prime Minister for the third time.

Speaking on the BJP's Vijay Sankalp yatra, he said, “The Telangana Pradesh BJP has organized a Vijay Sankalp Yatra in all 119 constituencies of the state, including 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, from February 20.

“We are organizing road shows, meetings with farmers, tribals, self-help groups, etc. during our Vijay Sankalp Yatra. People in villages are rising above politics and welcoming the Vijay Sankalp Yatra .The yatra has proven to be a success since the elections. point of view too.”

Lashing out at other parties in Telangana, he said other parties would not be able to make an impact in the upcoming general elections.

The impact of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Party is over and the Congress government that came to power in Telangana will not be able to have any impact on the Lok Sabha elections due to safeguards. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel on Monday attended a public meeting in Khairatabad, Hyderabad, as part of the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vijay Sankalp Yatra.

G Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders also participated in the public meeting.

Notably, the BJP Telangana unit announced the 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra' earlier in February. The Yatra began on February 20 and was scheduled to cover five regions of the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP leaders said the yatra was part of the BJP's efforts to galvanize electoral support to make Narendra Modi the country's prime minister for the third time.

The yatras of the five regions are designed in such a way that the routes of the five segments culminate in Hyderabad, the state capital.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar started his 'Prajahita Yatra' from Medipalli in Jagtial district earlier this month. The BJP won four seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

The BRS party, which lost the state in the recent parliamentary elections, won nine seats. The Congress won three seats, while the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won one. (ANI)

