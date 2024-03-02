How China became a victor in the shadow of the Ukraine war





The war in Ukraine continues, but it has entered a sort of stalemate, with little movement on the battlefield. But after two years of war, how has China managed to profit from the war in Ukraine? Find a perspective: Although Chinese leader Xi Jinping feels some anxiety about slow economic growth and a collapsing real estate market at home, there is ample reason to believe he feels emboldened abroad. For starters, China is not at war, it is not geopolitically isolated, and it may have benefited from the broader fallout from Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion. The war was a boon to China's reputation as a leader of the South, positioning itself as a peacemaker in the conflict while accusing the United States of fueling the war through its military support for Ukraine . Beijing is also confident in the face of weakening Western support for Ukraine. Billions of dollars in U.S. military aid to Ukraine remain stuck in Congress and more struggles are likely to come as war and funding fatigue deepen ahead of November's U.S. presidential election . The seemingly short duration of Western support for Ukraine is undoubtedly noticed in Beijing and factored into any plans considering possible intervention in Taiwan in the future. The war was also an ordeal that contributed greatly to the rapprochement of China and Russia. Although Beijing has at times sought to distance itself from Moscow, it has helped its economy and provided political cover where it can. Related: Could this unknown company help solve the energy crisis in Europe? Russia is also now far more dependent on China than ever before – a trend that is likely to continue in the future. Why is this important: Going forward, U.S.-China relations will continue to be Xi's top issue. While Beijing and Washington are currently seeking to maintain calm, the upcoming American elections also bring their share of unpredictability. The story continues On one hand, former President Donald Trump launched a trade war and increased tensions, but a Trump victory also risks weakening U.S. alliances around the world. Blocked Aid to Ukraine and Potentially More Irregular U.S. Not Lost is Taiwan, either. A recent delegation of senior Taiwanese officials to Washington told Politico that they are “extremely worried” that Ukraine could be abandoned. In conversation I have held discussions with Taiwanese officials over the last year. They often told me how important it was for Ukraine to win and that it would send an important message to the Chinese Communist Party about Taiwan. The geopolitical winds of the war in Ukraine could certainly change later in 2024, but for now it appears they are behind China's back. By RFE/RL More important reading on Oilprice.com: Read this article on OilPrice.com

