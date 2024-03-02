The United States, as a defender of democracy, will not win votes. Donald Trump understands, but not Joe Biden | Simon Tisdal





If Joe Biden thinks his record as a world leader will help him win re-election in November, he might have another thought ahead. His term began with disaster in Afghanistan, was upended by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and ends on a desperately bitter note in Gaza. Add to that clashes between the United States and China and a proxy war with Iran, and the old foreign policy begins to look decidedly clumsy.

That was partly the message from Michigan last week, where young voters used the Democratic presidential primary to express dismay over Biden's unwavering support for Israel's war against Hamas. Certainly, he has gradually become more critical of Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal clique and is finally pushing for a ceasefire. But his fatal, almost callous errors of judgment after October 7 will not be forgotten.

Biden is not the admired foreign policy maestro he seems to think he is. Hundreds of U.S. officials have publicly rejected his policies toward Israel. The European and Arab allies too, surprised that he is so disconnected.

In an urgent and pompous message to Biden last week, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman belatedly warned that America's global standing was in freefall alongside Israel.

I don't think the Israelis or the Biden administration fully appreciate the anger that is boiling around the world… over the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians, especially children, from weapons supplied by the United States to Gaza, Friedman wrote. This is not a new idea. Biden, deaf or unconcerned in the face of fury abroad, clings to outdated thinking based on Israeli exceptionalism and right. Sometimes the Atlantic seems really big.

Biden could finally realize the electoral peril linked to Israel. The 13 percent of Michigan Democrats who voted uncommitted, rather than for him, could trigger a de facto boycott of his candidacy nationwide, starting with this week's Super Tuesday primaries. Biden will surely win his party's nomination. But his cause is tarnished.

Biden's view that the Ukraine war symbolizes a global struggle to defend democracy is not widely shared

On the other major foreign policy issue, Europe's biggest war since 1945, Biden again allowed old ideas and fear of Russia's nuclear arsenal (deliberately stoked by Vladimir Putin last week) to limit and delaying the flow of U.S. aid and NATO assistance to Ukraine. Its excessive caution about direct confrontation with Moscow, born from the Cold War era, has hampered kyiv's ability to regain lost territory. Now it may be too late.

Polls suggest Americans are more concerned than usual about the state of the world, which will influence how they vote this fall. In Gaza, Biden has lost majority support, according to a recent poll. Only 31% of American adults approve of his handling of the conflict. Half of Americans think the Israeli military has gone too far. Worryingly, among voters aged 18 to 29 who supported him in droves in 2020, Biden now lags behind Donald Trump.

Another poll found that while 43% of Americans think Biden responded well to the Ukraine invasion, 58% now support a negotiated settlement. Biden's view that the war symbolizes a global struggle to defend democracy is not widely shared. Most voters believe the primary goal of the United States should be to prevent escalation and further suffering.

Support for Ukraine among Republicans is lower than among Democrats.

It's one of the factors that makes Trump seemingly unstoppable, the parallel campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, highlighted by his victory over sole rival Nikki Haley in Michigan and the blocking by his supporters in Congress of the last Biden's aid package to Ukraine. Trump says what he doesn't like, loudly and often, but has difficulty articulating solutions.

Trump's hyper-nationalist, bias-filled, fact-deprived America First agenda reflects a visceral desire to disengage

As president, he shamelessly appeased Russia, derailed the Iran nuclear deal and made a fool of himself over North Korea, all while sowing discord in Europe. He encouraged Netanyahu and Israeli extremists to thwart Palestinian aspirations (and ignore Hamas) while sending his son-in-law to make lucrative deals with Arab princes under the guise of peacemaking.

Trump's hypernationalist platform, full of prejudice and devoid of facts, reflects a deep hostility and ignorance of the world and a visceral desire to disengage. This manifests itself in contemptuous disregard for NATO, the EU, most Europeans, all migrants, free trade, environmentalists, the UN and international treaties; the indulgence of like-minded autocrats and anti-democrats like Putin; and an overly aggressive attitude towards competitors like China.

Despite some convergences, the choice between Trump and Biden on foreign policy and America's international role is difficult. Trump wants to be the world leader, but rejects the responsibilities of world leadership. Biden, who firmly believes in the United States as an indispensable nation, welcomes them enthusiastically. It is worrying that public opinion could tip the scales in favor of Trump.

Gallup's annual survey of world affairs, conducted last month, finds that fewer Republicans than ever (61%) think the United States should play a major or leading international role. The Biden-era idea of ​​the United States being the world's policeman is now supported by only 65% ​​of all Americans. About 10% of Republican voters favor complete isolation.

These results only reinforce the view, well-entrenched among European and Asian allies, that the United States' global leadership, dominant since 1945, is experiencing a final failure that ends an era and collapses the Pax Americana. What they see are two elderly men engaged in an increasingly destructive and inward-looking electoral knife fight.

One, well-meaning but weak, is hostage to a bygone era, when the omnipresent American superpower naturally ruled. That time is over. He does not understand.

The other represents the worst of America: selfish, exploitative, misinformed, insular, illiberal, self-obsessed, and vicious. No wonder Europe's leaders are in a daze, clinging to each other like panicked passengers in a sinking lifeboat, arguing over what to do. What shocks to the world order can now be expected!

This other distorted and ugly America is neither a reliable friend, nor an ally, nor a partner for the democratic world. The shining city on a hill is no more, it is an enemy in the making.

Simon Tisdall is the Observers' foreign affairs commentator

