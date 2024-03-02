BJP likely to win all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Krishnanagar, West Bengal. | Photo credit: PTI

Intensifying his attack on the leadership of the Trinamool Congress by leveling allegations of scams and corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 gave a new objective to the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal: to win the 42 Lok Sabha seats. West Bengal. Addressing a public meeting at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Mr. Modi said: Seeing all of you gathered here in such large numbers gives me the confidence to say: NDAsarkar, 400 pairs. The Prime Minister then said that the gathered lotus should bloom on all 42 seats. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had set a target of winning 35 seats for the West Bengal BJP leadership. The BJP had won 18 of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. Read also | Another step towards West Bengal's development: PM unveils projects worth `15,000 crore The Prime Minister referred to several scams in West Bengal and said, “The Trinamool Congress government has turned every scheme into a scam. They are adept at turning every scheme into a scam. Mr. Modi said the people of West Bengal have repeatedly given a big mandate to the leadership of the Trinamool Congress and they had high hopes on the leadership of the Trinamool Congress, but the party leadership had disappointed the population of the state. TMC stands for corruption, atrocities, dynastic politics and betrayal, the Prime Minister said. Mr. Modi addressed the unrest in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali for the second consecutive day and alleged that instead of supporting the distressed mothers and sisters of the region, the state government has sided of the accused. Mr. Modi said this in West Bengal. it is not the police but the criminals who decide when they will be arrested. The mothers and sisters continued to demand justice, but the TMC government did not listen to them. They voted in the name of Maa Mati Manush, but now mothers and sisters are crying in West Bengal. The situation in the state is such that here it is the criminals who decide when they will be arrested, the Chief Minister said. On March 1, while addressing a rally at Arambagh in Hooghly, Mr. Modi had raised the Sandeshkhali issue and questioned the silence of the Indian alliance leaders. Rally at a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Krishnanagar, West Bengal. | Photo credit: PTI After weeks of protests, West Bengal police arrested Sheikh Shahjahan, the main accused in the Sandeshkhali unrest, on February 28. The region is in turmoil over allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault allegedly by local Trinamool Congress leaders. The Prime Minister was also impressed by theModi Ki Guarantee (Modis Guarantee) and said that the Center is working for the welfare of the people of West Bengal. Earlier in the day, Mr Modi inaugurated projects worth 15,000 crores in West Bengal. After addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar and praised the courage and passion of the BJP leaders. Met Mr. Subhendu Adhikari and Dr. Sukant Majumdar. We discussed how to further disseminate our good governance programs among the people. I salute the courage, passion and tenacious struggle of all @BJP4Bengal workers who are fighting against the misrule of the Trinamool Congress. Together, we will build a better future for West Bengal. @SuvenduWB@DrSukantaBJP, Mr. Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter. While the Prime Minister targeted the Trinamool Congress with back-to-back rallies in the last two days, the Trinamool leadership was busy preparing for the party's mega rally on March 10 at the Brigade Parade Ground. Party sources said Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will launch his district rallies in the state from March 14.

