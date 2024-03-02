CM Gandapur to reflect on KP cabinet members with Imran Khan on Monday





Newly elected KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (left) and PTI founder Imran Khan. Facebook/AliAminKhanGandapur/YouTube/PTI

After the lawmakers were sworn in, newly elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said he would meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who is behind the bars in several cases, to discuss issues relating to the formation of the provincial cabinet on Monday March 4.

Commenting on the cabinet formation process, Gandapur said, “The KP cabinet would be finalized after the approval of the PTI founder.

According to the sources, the list of potential cabinet members, which is to be tabled before Khan in the coming days, contains more than 15 names, including Mushtaq Ghani, Khaleeq ur Rehman, Aqib Ullah Khan.

This development comes days after the newly elected members of the Provincial Legislative Assembly were sworn in by current former President Mushtaq Ghani in an inaugural session of the inaugural Assembly which was a ruckus.

The assembly then elected Babar Saleem Khan Swati and Suriya Bibi as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House respectively, which was followed by the election of the chief minister of the province.

A day earlier, after being elected chief minister by 90 votes to 16 votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Dr Ibadullah Khan, Gandapur delivered a fiery victory speech in which he has asked Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to resign, alleging his role in the theft of his party's mandate in the February 8 general elections.

The CM also promised that he would not indulge in corruption and would not let anyone else do it.

Talking about the economic situation of KP, Gandapur said that he would focus on increasing the province's revenue. He added that they will no longer burden the poor.

“We will grant property, inheritance rights and free legal assistance to women,” he promised, adding that they would invest in trade and business development to create jobs.

The CM also said that people would be given health card from the first day of Ramadan, adding that they would form a commission for overseas Pakistanis.

Following the February 8 elections, PTI-backed independent candidates, who have since joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), became the largest party with around 90 seats in the 115 general seats in the House of Representatives. 145 members, allowing the party to form its government in the province for the third consecutive time.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) managed to secure seven seats, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s five and Pakistan People's Party's four (PPP).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) and Awami National Party (ANP) won two and one seats respectively.

