President Joko Widodo inspects Nusantara Command Center for IKN Development and TBRI Mini Studio





Beritasenator.com. President Joko Widodo directly inspected the Indonesian Capital Command Center (IKN), located in the IKN Construction Workers' Residence, East Kalimantan Province, Friday, March 1, 2024. The President also inspected the mini -TVRI studio which is located next to the IKN command center. . Also read: Ciee.. Lee Jae Wook officially declares that he is dating Karina, member of Aespa The Nusantara command center was built to optimize the development of the archipelago capital as well as integration and coordination. The Nusantara Command Center is also one of the main infrastructures supporting Indonesia's smart city. This phase 1 command center has the main function of monitoring services for the development of the Indonesian capital using video surveillance and surveillance technology based on video surveillance, drone visual surveillance, as well as the integration of digital services . After inspecting the Nusantara Command Center, President Jokowi then visited the TVRI Mini Studio. TVRI Senior Director Iman Brotoseno said that according to regulations, TVRI was present in the national capital. Also read: TNI Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General TNI Bambang Ismawan, SE, MM leads the departure ceremony of the TNI Konga Task Force. For your information, in Government Regulation Number 11 of 2005 Concerning the Implementation of Broadcasting for Public Broadcasting Institutions, it is stated that RRI and TVRI are domiciled in the capital of the Republic of Indonesia and their branches are located in the regions. Also read: Riau Regional Police managed to dismantle the online game High Domino with a turnover of several billion rupiahs per month “This means that TVRI must be present in the archipelago, the new national capital,” said Iman Brotoseno. Furthermore, Iman explained that TVRI's presence at IKN was TVRI's commitment to supporting the development of IKN, socializing IKN, and providing information both domestically and abroad through TVRI World. Also read: The KPK Supervisory Board continues to investigate the case of using the influence of two KPK leaders in corruption cases at the Ministry of Agriculture. “TVRI World is specifically aimed at an English-speaking audience from all over the world, abroad. It also indicates that there are investment opportunities and therefore invites investors to come to IKN as well,” he explained .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beritasenator.com/berita-lingkar-istana/6412032370/presiden-joko-widodo-meninjau-pusat-komando-nusantara-pembangunan-ikn-dan-studio-mini-tbri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos