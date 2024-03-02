US lawmakers demand investigation into Pakistan election fraud allegations





Washington

Thirty-one members of the US Congress recently signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging them not to recognize a new government in Pakistan until an investigation into allegations of election interference is completed. will not have been carried out. Pakistani voters went to the polls on February 8.

On polling day, mobile services were blocked by Pakistani authorities and there were incidents of violence. Many political leaders and activists were arrested in the weeks leading up to the elections. There was an unusual delay in the release of election results. All of these things led to accusations that the vote was rigged.

VOA Urdu Service reporter Iram Abbasi interviewed U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, a Democrat from Texas, who wrote the letter to Biden.

The following transcript has been edited for clarity and brevity.

VOA: What are the three requests made to the White House and the State Department in your letter?

U.S. Representative Greg Casar: I led a group of more than 30 members of Congress calling on the United States and the White House to, first, refuse to recognize those who claim to have won the Pakistani elections until an independent investigation is completed, demonstrating that the election was not rigged.

Secondly, we urge the release of all people unjustly detained for exercising freedom of political expression or simply engaging in political activity, because people should be able to be journalists, be able to be candidates, be able to be political activists without fear of be retaliated against. detention or violence against them.

Finally, we want to make very clear that U.S. security assistance to the military in Pakistan and, frankly, to the military around the world, is contingent on meeting strict human rights standards. the man.

FILE – U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, speaking to reporters in Washington on May 25, 2023, is one of 31 members of Congress who have called on President Joe Biden and the State Department to refuse to recognize Pakistan's new government until the election is investigated.

VOA: What motivated you to lead a group of 31 lawmakers to write this letter to the President and Secretary Blinken?

Casar: If we believe in democracy [in] the United States, then we should believe in democracy everywhere, especially when it comes to our allies.

I myself have long studied how the United States suppressed democracy in Latin America. Far too often in Latin America, the United States is supposed to be at the forefront of democracy, but has instead allowed oligarchs, big business, and military interests to override the will of the people.

Thus, the United States supported coups, supported military governments, and suppressed democracy in Latin America. And it ultimately hurt not only Latin Americans, but also the United States. It did not work. It didn't work economically. This did not work for our safety. The same should apply with [the] United States and Pakistan. We should not simply let geopolitics, corporations, or our military alliance take precedence over our core value of democracy.

VOA: You just said that the United States has supported coups around the world. Some will say that with this letter you may be asking the United States to interfere in Pakistan's domestic politics.

Casar: We do not get involved in these domestic political issues. In fact, the question is whether free and fair elections took place. Our interest is therefore not to know whether this or that group will win an election. The people of Pakistan should be able to decide their own elections. … We have very clear laws that state that aid is conditional on respect for human rights and freedom of expression. We don't want American taxpayer dollars going to the military who then use that money to incarcerate journalists, suppress free speech, or suppress political parties.

VOA: I've already spoken to the State Department about this because these efforts have been made in the past as well. And their position is that they want the people of Pakistan to decide who their leader should be. What would you say to that?

Casar: I agree that they should have that…we should not get involved in domestic politics and that whoever the people of Pakistan want to be elected by majority, they should be elected. So the question is: did it happen? And there is a lot of video evidence, a lot of testimony. And in fact, the State Department knows that there are very credible allegations in the video, about things that happened before the election and allegations after the election that are very concerning to the United States, but which are also very worrying, even more worrying, for the United States. the people of Pakistan. So I'm not saying we should refuse to recognize a government without reason. We just need to ensure that the will of the Pakistani people is heard.

VOA: What do you think could be accomplished with this letter if the State Department had received such requests in the past? As you said, there are examples of imprisoned journalists and many voices in Pakistan claiming that the elections are rigged. The government denies it. But what do you think you can get out of it?

Casar: I believe that if there is an independent, credible investigation into these allegations and it is determined that the election was significantly rigged or was not rigged, the United States and a coalition of nations support the conclusions of the investigation, which will be very powerful. and very important on the world stage and, we hope, will help us achieve a more stable, more secure and more democratic Pakistan, which is good for the whole world because, as you know, it is a country of more than 200 million inhabitants. This is not a small thing for the world.

VOA: In your letter, there is the idea that there was pre-election fraud, as well as allegations of election fraud. Your letter seems to include this sentiment towards former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as if he was put in jail for the wrong reasons, or did not get a fair trial?

Casar: I believe everyone deserves a fair trial, and this is very important to him [to receive a fair trial]. …The Pakistani people want to be able to recognize this and know that their elections were fair and that their leaders were chosen fairly. And so, I think a fair trial for him is important. It's important for everyone, but it's important, of course, for political leaders. Again, I have no interest in whether he or anyone else rules Pakistan. This is not our interest in the United States. Pakistan should be able to determine its own domestic policy.

